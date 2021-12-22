Kevin Owens comments on NXT 2.0

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Kevin Owens, now re-signed with the WWE, commented on NXT 2.0 in an interview with Pat Laprade and Kevin Raphael on les Anti-Pods de la Lutte, TVA Sports’ wrestling podcast. Owens said NXT isn’t the same company that he was a part of when he first joined in 2014 and that he wouldn’t be all that receptive to returning to those roots if asked.

“Today’s NXT is very different than the NXT I was part of, to the point I believe it should have a totally different name,” Owens said of NXT 2.0. “And I don’t think it’s better or worse, but it’s just too different. So when I’m watching NXT, I don’t see the NXT I was part of. It’s not the same thing. It’s a little bit like Ring of Honor. The ROH of old days and the ROH now, it’s just not the same thing. So to me, it’s completely two different products, so when I’m watching it, I put myself in the mindset we had when I was at NXT and the mindset there seems to have right now, it’s completely different. It’s very hard for me to compare them. I don’t even consider that to be the same show. I don’t really feel any attachment to NXT now. Listen, there are very talented people working there, and I have watched the last TakeOver show they did and there were parts of it that I thought was really good, but it’s like a few years ago, if they had asked me to go back to NXT, I would have said yes. But f they would ask me that now, I don’t think I would be as receptive to go back, because it’s not the same thing. I don’t think I fit in the new NXT as I was fitting in the NXT I was part of, with guys like Sami, Finn, Samoa Joe and Nakamura. When I watch NXT now, I don’t feel the same thing I felt when I was watching NXT two years ago.”

Owens is a former NXT Champion and defeated Sami Zayn to win the title in February of 2015.

