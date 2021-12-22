12/22 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on Sting & Darby Allin & CM Punk vs. MJF & FTR, Adam Cole vs. Orange Cassidy, Ruby Soho vs. Nyla Rose, Malakai Black vs. Griff Garrison, More.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

DECEMBER 22, 2021

GREENSBORO, NC AT THE GREENSBORO COLISEUM

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

(1) ADAM COLE vs. ORANGE CASSIDY

Cole pointed at Cassidy after the bell rang, Cassidy paced around the ring in jest. The to then stared each other down, as Cole did a squat and had the crowd yell Bay Bay. Cassidy then hit a side head lock, with a kiss. Cole countered with the same, sans kiss. The two then traded holds on the mat, then both were on their feet. The two then batted on the mat once more. Eventually they were on their feet and Cole tried to get his offense in.

Cassidy was able to counter and get the match back to a grabbling focus. Cole then stood up and hit fast offense with whips and a backstabber by Cole to start his offense properly. Cole got Cassidy to the top rope and tried a superplex, but Cassidy blocked it. Cassidy then pushed Cole to the mat, and then hit a diving cross body. OC then hit a DDT for a two count on Cole. Orange went to the top again, then The Young Bucks and Cutler came out. Cassidy dove out onto Cutler, The Best Friends then came out and they took out The Bucks.

Cole attacked as Cassidy was distracted and threw him into the stairs as the other members of The Elite and Best Friends left. Cole tried a running knee and hit said knee right on the metal stairs. [c]

The ref was doing a ten count as both men were prone in the ring. Both men then traded shots on their knees, Cole then stood up and demanded the same from Cassidy. After an exchange Cole hit a neck breaker on Cassidy, then a pump kick on a rebounding Cassidy. Orange then hit SDM and a DDT for a near fall on Cole.

Cole hit another neck breaker and then a low pump kick. Cole then set up Cassidy for the Panama Sunrise, Cassidy backed up and got a small package pin then a driver, both leading to two counts for Cassidy. Orange was on the top and put his hands in his pockets, then jumped down for some reason. Cole hit a pump kick on the way down, then a Panama Sunrise for a near fall. Cole then tried the running knee, Cassidy countered with a Beach Break for a near fall.

Cassidy was setting up the Orange Punch, but Cole rolled out. Bobby Fish distracted Cassidy and Kyle O’Reilly appeared and hit Cassidy. Cole hit the Boom knee and got the pin.

WINNER: Adam Cole in 17:00

(Sage’s Analysis: An ok match that was good at the end, but not great for the first 2/3rd’s. I just do not personally like Cole and Cassidy’s chemistry. The appearance of O’Reilly is very exciting and the post match story seems to move this story, and Cole, into the main stage within AEW.)

-Post match Cole, Fish and O’Reilly beat up Cassidy and The Best Friends. The Bucks came out and looked on. Cole left with Fish and O’Reilly. [c]

-A recap of the Adam Page and Bryan Danielson 60-minute time limit draw from last week was shown. it was announced that Page and Danielson would have their rematch on the first TBS Dynamite on 1/5/22.

-Tony Schiavone welcomed Adam Page to the ring. Tony said that Page was so close to winning the match last week, Page grabbed the mic. He said, that after 60 minutes his was handed back the AEW championship. He said that in his three years at AEW he had never felt like less of a champion, he feels nothing but disappointment. Danielson come out, of the face tunnel, and said wait, wait, wait. He said that Page is still champion and is disappointed in a mocking tone. He said that the fans should be the ones that are disappointed. He said that if anyone should be champion it should be him. He said he wouldn’t cry about it, he would just kick his ass again. He said that he only survived because he had wrestled so much before. He said he wouldn’t wrestle until January 5th. He said he has a solution for the rematch, he suggested judges if the match goes the full 60 minutes.

Danielson then yelled at the crowd and called them idiots, and he said that they knew he won. Page said he thought of all the matches they could have. He said Danielson took him into deep water, but in the end he swam and was about to drown Danielson. He agreed to the judges but he told Danielson to pay them in advance because they wouldn’t be making any calls. He said that he would win and not have old men tell him if he is good enough or not. He asked rhetorically if he can beat Danielson, he said yes.

-MJF and The Pinnacle (they live!) we’re backstage. He slammed Spears and Wardlow for getting Champagne and not around to protect them last week. He scolded Wardlow, then called out CM Punk and said he wasn’t worried about his match. He said The Pinnacle is a family and that Punk and his, buds, are not a family. He said Punk was rusty and his fake nice guy mask is falling off. He said when Punk did not shake his hand he chose an early retirement. Dax Harwood said they are kings of wrestling and that Punk and company were not kings and would need to kill them to be such. [c]

(2) WARDLOW vs. SHAWN DEAN

The match started with a collar and elbow tie-up, then a Wardlow power bomb. Then a second. Then a third, messy power bomb. A fourth bomb led to a pin.

Winner: Wardlow

(Sage’s Analysis: I think that these Wardlow matches have to advance ASAP, or else he is going to get Goldberg/Ryback heat.)

-Spears attacked Shawn Dean with a chair at the end of the segment.

-Cody and Sammy’s upcoming TNT title match was hyped for Christmas night’s Rampage.

-Dan Lambert and Ethan Page/Scorpio Sky were up in the balcony. Lambert quoted Shakespeare and then ribbed the crowd. He then said he is successful and his team is as well. He then said that Tony Khan’s friends get the fast track, and everyone else is buried. He then touted Sky and Page and said that they get no chances. He then said that he, Dan Lambert, was being mistreated and was given a horrible assignment of getting the crowd to cheer for Cody Rhodes. He said that Cody is a bigger dick than even he is. He said that one of his two guys demands a TNT title shot after Christmas.

-Tony Schiavone was backstage with Britt Baker for the holiday party. Tony said that she has never beat Riho. Britt said she is bigger and better and she has Jamie Hayter, she said that 2021 was the year of Britt and she built the women’s division. She said there was no way that she would lose to Riho again. [c]

-A video of AEW talent talking about Owen Hart and his impact on the business was shown. It was announced the tournament final would be had at Double or Nothing.

(3) RUBY SOHO vs. NYLA ROSE

Nyla pulled Soho off of the ropes before the match started. Nyla then used Ruby’s coat as handcuffs of sort to keep her offense going, the jacket was finally off and Nyla continued her assault. Eventually leading to a choke slam and a power bomb attempt. Rose then threw Soho out of the ring and continued her assault out there. Ruby was able to fight on the outside with some head strikes. Vicki then pulled Soho and Nyla was able to slam Soho into the metal stairs. [c]

Ruby was able to get an advantage during the break, Nyla tried a springboard power bomb but Ruby countered it. Nyla grabbed a chair but Ruby jumped off the apron and slammed her knees into the chair and into Rose’s face. Nyla was back in the ring, Soho went to the top and was pushed by Vicki as the ref was distracted. Rose hit a knee drop on the shoulder of Soho, Nyla then threw Soho into the corner. Soho fought back and sold that her left arm was compromised.

Soho locked in a dragon sleeper, and Vicki distracted the ref. Soho hit Vicki off of the ringaproxn, Rose hit a Beast Bomb for a near fall. Nyla then was seated on the top rope. Soho then hit a no future kick and pinned Rose. [c]

WINNER: Ruby Soho

(Sage’s analysis: An ok match that was good at the end, kind of like the opener, Rose’s early match offense is always a little slow. But her end of match sequences have gotten pretty good. I enjoyed Ruby’s selling throughout.)

-A recap of the Hikaru Shida and Serena Deeb feud was shown. Deeb said that Shida cheated last week and that this is far from over and that she would win the next time they are in the ring. (best of seven series?)

(4) MALAKAI BLACK vs. GRIFF GARRISON

Black hit a head kick as Garrison ran in. Black then went out and confronted Pillman Jr. Garrison did a dive out to Black and then threw him back in the ring and hit some strikes. Black countered with low kicks and then quickly locked in a heel hook, that was broken with the ropes. Black then hit several kicks in the corner on a beaten down Garrison. Griff lunged and hit a last resort boot and rolling elbow on Black.

Garrison then tried a slam, but Black countered and hit a knee strike. Black then hit a takedown and locked in a single leg crab for the submission win.

WINNER: Malakai Black

(Sage’s Analysis: A good match that made Black look strong by winning early and with a basic move. But, it didn’t totally bury the Garrison character. If anything pillman took the L in this situation, and looked weak in general.)

-Post match Pillman went into the ring and ate a roundhouse kick. [c]

-Jungle Boy vs. Isiah Kassidy was announced for Christmas Rampage. Matt Hardy was backstage with Private Party to hype the match. Jungle Boy, LS and Cage responded.

-The announce team ran down a ton of matches for the upcoming weeks of AEW TV.

(5) MJF & FTR vs. CM PUNK & DARBY ALLIN & STING

CM PUNK and MJF started the match, MJF tagged inDax Harwood before they touched. Dax and Punk locked in a collar and elbow and then traded holds and grabbled on the mat. The two then traded slaps, Dax then took down Punk. Which was followed up by an arm drag by Punk. Darby Allin was tagged in, as was Cash Wheeler. cash took out Darby with a rebound strike, Darby hit a snap drop kick and Cash was able to tag in MJF.

MJF then ran out of the ring and around after Punk was tagged in. Wheeler got the tag, while Punk remained. Punk got the wrist of Wheeler and tagged in Sting, who continued to work the wrist of Wheeler. Sting went for the Scorpion Death Lock, but Wheeler rolled out of the ring. MJF entered and hit a chop on sting, who no sold it. MJF and Sting had a tug of war, Sting tagged in Punk. MJF ran out into the crowd and into the concourse as Punk pursued.

MJF ran back down to the ring area and back in the ring, all of the pinnacle were standing together outside looking at Punk and Sting. Darby hit a rocket dive out onto all three. [c]