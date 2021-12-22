SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Kyle O”Reilly made his AEW debut on Dynamite Wednesday night.

Adam Cole vs. Orange Cassidy opened the show and featured run-ins from The Young Bucks and Bobby Fish. Late in the match with Cole on the outside of the ring and Fish distracting the referee, O’Reilly attacked Cassidy, which allowed for Cole to hit his finisher for the win.

After the match, O’Reilly, Cole, and Fish beat on Cassidy and then fought with the Best Friends. The former Undisputed Era members stood in the ring as The Young Bucks looked on. Cole looked conflicted and then left both groups in the ring and walked away.

O’Reilly is a former NXT Tag Team Champion. His contract with WWE ended earlier in December.

