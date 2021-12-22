Adam Page vs. Bryan Danielson AEW Championship rematch set

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Adam Page vs. Bryan Danielson rematch for the AEW World Championship is set for AEW’s premiere episode on TBS. The match was made official on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Page and Danielson wrestled to a 60-minute draw with Page’s championship on the line at last week’s Winter is Coming episode of Dynamite. This week, Page said he was disappointed that he didn’t beat Danielson, but that he was only seconds away from drowning him. In response, Danielson suggested that judges judge their rematch, so there is a definitive winner in the end.

Page won the AEW World Championship from Kenny Omega at Full Gear. AEW makes their premiere on TBS on Wednesday January 5.

