12/15 AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS: Keller’s detailed report and analysis on “Winter is Coming” special with Hangman vs. Danielson, Wardlow vs. Sydal, MJF vs. Dante

[HOUR ONE]

NOTE: Major storms that could create tornadoes and 60 MPH gusts are headed my way as this show starts, so if my reporting stalls mid-way, I might have lost power. If so, check out Tyler Sage's alt-perspective report right here at PWTorch.com.

-The Dynamite opening theme aired.

-Excalibur introduced the show as the camera panned the sold out audience. They showed a woman holding a sign that said, “We Miss You J.R.!” Excalibur announced they’d start the show with the World Title match.

(1) “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE vs. BRYAN DANIELSON

Danielson came out first. Then Page. The announcers talked about the first title defense setting the tone for a reign. Danielson is listed at 13-0-1 in AEW. Excalibur said he beat Miro at Full Gear to become no. 1 contender. Fans booed Danielson. Hangman’s record was listed at 18-2. He was cheered during ring introductions. They went nose-to-nose mid-ring before the bell. The crowd applauded the bell ringing and chanted “AEW!” before the lock-up. (One thing to AEW’s credit is that fans are more into cheering and booing wrestlers than doing the chants for the name of the company more often than not. This is an exception, but there’s a message of appreciation for a match of this caliber being presented to them.) They opened at a pace that suggested a lengthy match was planned. Danielson ducked into the ropes at the first sign of vulnerability to boos, then did jumping jacks once he got in some offense. Taz said you sort of want to slap Danielson, but also he likes his cockiness at the same time. At 6:00, Danielson was still playing head games and ducking into the ropes. Tony Schiavone said Tony Khan has told him he’ll have an announcement regarding a huge match coming up next week in Greensboro, N.C.

Page landed a big hard chop to Danielson’s chest to drop him, but Danielson swept Hangman’s leg and applied a leglock on the mat as he regrouped. Schiavone was critical of Page for not seizing Danielson being down after that chop. Taz said he defends Hangman not rushing into anything. When a “Let’s Go Bryan! / Cowboy Shit!” dueling chant broke out, the announcers said it was about a 60/40 split. Danielson punched away at Hangman on the mat, then showboated.

At 12:00, Hangman caught a charging Danielson with a boot to the face when Danielson was going for a dive through the ropes. Hangman then slingshot himself over the top rope onto Danielson at ringside. Excalibur said Danielson was in trouble for the first time in the match. When Hangman leaped off the top rope, Danielson roundkicked him in the gut mid-air. They cut to a split-screen break at 15:00 with Danielson in control. [c/ss]

Back from the break, Hangman made a comeback and landed an overhead slam. He kipped up and played to the crowd to loud cheers. Hangman stayed on offense for a while as fans chanted “Cowboy Shit!” Danielson knocked Hangman off balance on the top rope at 22:00. Danielson avoided a Hangman top rope moonsault, then Danielson scored a near fall with a magistral cradle. Fans chanted “This is awesome!” Hangman countered a submission attempt and went for a Dead Eye. Danielson countered that into an anklelock.

They shifted into a higher gear at 25:00 including Hangman setting up a Buckshot Lariat. Danielson rolled out of the ring. Hangman climbed to the top rope, but Danielson shoved him down. Hangman landed on the ring apron on his back and shoulder. Danielson then yanked Hangman by his arms chest-first into the ringposts. Danielson struck a pose with a wide smile in the ring as fans booed. Hangman came up bleeding from the forehead. Excalibur said that’s from the corner beam. They cut to a partial split-screen break. [c/ss]

Back from the break, Danielson landed a flying knee off the ring apron, then pounded away at the bloodied Hangman. Schiavone asked who is favored with the match going past the 30 minute mark. Taz said probably the challenger. They noted Danielson is used to longer matches in his career. Danielson pounded away at Hangman’s bloodied face. Taz called it vicious and said he didn’t like Hangman’s chances at this point. Danielson countered an attempted Hangman comeback with a back suplex into a bridge for a near fall. He then applied Cattle Mutilation. Hangman rolled to the bottom rope to force a break.

Danielson threw roundkicks at Hangman’s chest on the ring apron. Hangman ducked and Danielson’ kicked the ringpost. Hangman lifted Danielson and rammed his ankle into the ringpost. Danielson applied a figure-four mid-ring. Danielson writhed in pain, but eventually made his way to the bottom rope to force a break. They cut to a regular break ta 37:00. [c]

Back from the break, Excalibur said they are watching the longest match in AEW history unfolding. Danielson landed some uppercuts and a huracanrana into a near fall. He then shifted into another mat hold. Hangman shifted but ended up in a triangle. Hangman powerbombed to try to escape, but Danielson hung on. Hangman rolled into the bottom rope to force a break. At 42:00, Hangman surprised Danielson with a tombstone piledriver for a near fall. Danielson kicked out and soon took over again. He landed a top rope back suplex. Danielson was slow to make the cover. Page kicked out before three.

Danielson remained on offense. He set up a Gotch-style piledriver on the ring apron, but Hangman countered with a Dead Eye, dropping Danielson onto his head and the to the floor. Hangman grabbed Danielson and tried to throw him into the ring. Danielson crawled away to buy some time to recover. Hangman leaped off the top rope, but Danielson side-stepped him and threw him into the ringside table. They cut to another partial split-screen break. [c/ss]

Back from the break at 50:00, Danielson threw some roundkicks to Hangman’s chest, but Danielson’s ankle was sore. Hangman went for a lariat, but his arm was weakened. Neither of their weapons had the usual effect. Danielson kicked Hangman’s arm. Danielson went for a back suplex off the top rope, but Hangman flipped out of it and landed on his feet. He then hit a running lariat. They exchanged elbow strikes to the head. Danielson took control with headbutts. Hangman went for a lariat, but Danielson ducked and then back suplexed Hangman. Hangman again landed on his feet. Danielson landed a high round kick to Hangman’s head. Danielson scored a two count.

[HOUR TWO]

Justin Roberts announced there was 5 minutes left in the match. Schiavone exclaimed, “Fifty-five minutes! Fifty-five minutes of this thing!” Danielson held Hangman’s arms extended and stomped on his face. Danielson gave Hangman a middle finger. Hangman countered Danielson’s backdrop attempt with a quick Dead Eye (unfortunately, the camera angle expised Danielson’s head came nowhere close to the mat). It led to a near fall and crowd pop. Hangman pounded the mat and showed great fire. Another “AEW!” chant rang out. Hangman pulled on Danielson’s arms and stomped away at his face. Then he showed some more fire for the crowd and pulled off his elbow pad. He threw it to the crowd. They didn’t throw it back at him. He went for the Buckshot Lariat, but Danielson ducked and immediately countered into a LeBell Lock mid-ring. As Justin announced one minute remaining, Danielson grabbed at his face. Fans loudly chanted, “Cowboy Shit!” Hangman catapulted Danielson into the ropes. Danielson caught himself, but then Hangman hit a lariat. He set up another Buckshot Lariat. When Danielson stood, the bell rang and time limit expired. Schiavone said this is a landmark moment in AEW’s history.

WINNER: 60 minute time limit draw so Hangman retained his AEW World Title. (*****)

(Keller’s Analysis: Yeah, that matched the highest of expectations. I loved that. It was paced really well. It never felt like they were stalling or filling time as has occurred with other very good 60 minute matches in history, and everything they did early built to moments later. This had the intangibles of being on live national TV and the first of its kind for AEW, plus a first title defense for Hangman against a legend. It had a prudent use of blood and out of ring wrestling, but the story was mostly told in the ring with believable hard-hitting signature moves and submissions. Incredible.)

-They went to the announcers on camera. Excalibur said they just witnessed an all-time classic and they can’t wait for the rematch.

-Cole, The Young Bucks, and Bobby Fish stood in front of Christmas stockings. They bragged about what they did last week to the Best Friends. Nick Jackson suggested an eight-man tag match on Rampage. Matt added that they could destroy that 1993 minivan and then superkick Trent’s mom, Sue, in the mouth. Cole then held up a present and said it’ll be the best Christmas present the Bucks could ask for.

(2) WARDLOW vs. MATT SYDAL

Wardlow swatted away Sydal’s offense early and caught him mid-leg lariat and powerbombed him. Wardlow then powerbombed Sydal. Shawn Spears took a live mic and told Wardlow to just pin Sydal. Wardlow hit one more powerslam and scored the three count.

WINNER: Wardlow in 1:00.

-Spears entered the ring and told Wardlow it was one too many because they don’t get paid by the hour. Then he slammed a chair on Sydalthree times. Wardlow looked at Spears like, “What’s that all about?” Spears then took out his phone and said it was MJF. Spears told Wardlow that he wants them to go pick up some Champaign for them for his post-match victory party. Excalibur said MJF faces Dante Martin for the Dynamite Diamond Ring in the main event.

-A video package aired on Penelope Ford vs. Tay Conti. [c]

-A vignette aired on Aleister Black about the house being bigger than you and them. “The house always wins,” he said. He blew black mist in the face of someone. Taz responded afterward, “Well, that was pleasant.” Schiavone said he was one creepy dude.

(3) HIKDARU SHIDA vs. SERENA DEEB

Shida threw a kendo stick at Deeb before the bell. The bell rang and they went at each other aggressively, rolling around on the mat. Deeb got the better of it and pounded away at Shida in the corner. Shida then turned the tables and mounted Deeb in the corner. Shida landed a crossbody, but Deeb rolled thorugh and applied a leglock at 2:00. Shida grabbed the bottom rope quickly to force a break. With Deeb in control at 3:00, they cut to a split-screen break. [c/ss]

Shida landed an enzuigiri after the break for a near fall. She followed with a suplex for a two count. Deeb delivered a neckbreaker with Shida’s head over the second turnbuckle connector near the ringpost. She scored a two count in the ring, then shifted to a bridge chinlock. Excalibur said the Conti vs. Ford match this Friday on Rampage will be a submissions match. Shida made a comeback with a Falcon Arrow. Shida landed an axe kick. Deeb took over a minute later and pulled off the top turnbuckle pad. Shida blocked her and rolled her up for a two count. Shida kicked Deeb face-first into the exposed turnbuckle, then scored a three count with a roll-up into a jackknife.

WINNER: Shida in 13:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Really solid match. Intense and crisp, looked and felt like a grudge fight.)

-Schiavone interviewed the Varsity Blondes backstage. Schiavone asked how Julia Hart was doing. Griff Garrison angrily told Schiavone she’s not withthem. He said Black might be intimidating, but he’s a coward. Garrison promised to bring the fight to him. Brian Pillman Jr. told him not to let Black get in his head. Garrison shoved him and asked which side he’s on. He shoved Pillman and said, “If you won’t fight this battle, I will.” Garrison vowed to break Black’s jaw next week. [c]

-A vignette aired on Hook’s in-ring debut last week.

-Schiavone told Taz he has to be proud. Taz said he’s all business and just getting started.

-Eddie Kingston talked about 2point0 and Danny Garcia facing him, Penta, and Rey Fenix in a ten-man tag match. He said he’s especially coming after Garcia on Rampage.

-MJF walked out with a mic in hand. He called the place a dump. Fans chanted, “You suck!” MJF said, “Hey Texas, your daughter swallows.” He said maybe they’d love him if he was more like them – anti-education and pro-incest. He told them to keep their rednecks mouths shut while he holds the microphone. He then addressed C.M. Punk. He said he Punk accused him of going after low hanging fruit, but Punk could only come up with digs at the local sports team for ten straight minutes. “So high-browsy, I don’t know how you think about this stuff,” he said. MJF said he didn’t realize that “having a winning streak in underwelming matches against underwhelming opponents made him a World Title contender. I thought that just made you the new Ryback.” He said he’s not going to stand there like Punk does and pretend he cares about the younger talent. He said he was born in 1996. “I’m the only top talent that’s young that matters,” he said. He said he’s about to be a three-time Dynamite Diamond Ring champion. He said Dante has the charisma and verbal ability of Helen Keller on Quaaludes, but he can beat him with a headlock takeover. Schiavone said he’s a pimple on the ass of pro wrestling.

-Dante Martin made his ring entrance. His record was listed at 21-7.