ROH World Championship set to be defended at Impact’s Hard to Kill PPV

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Impact Wrestling’s Hard to Kill PPV event will feature an ROH World Championship match. On the show, Jonathan Gresham will defend his newly won ROH title against Chis Sabin.

Gresham won the ROH Championship at Final Battle earlier this month. Since winning, he’s already defended the belt against A.J. Gray in GCW.

Hard to Kill will air live on PPV on Saturday January 8. Other matches include Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo, Josh Alexander vs. Jonah, and Moose vs. Matt Cardona vs. W. Morrissey for the Impact World Championship.

CATCH-UP: THIS WEEK IN IMPACT WRESTLING 12/23: Preview, analysis, news, and updates on all things Impact Wrestling