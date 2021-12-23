FREE PODCAST 12/23 – PWTorch Dailycast – Honor Speak: Maitland & McClelland discuss future of Honor Speak, this week’s Top Prospect ROH episode, a Joe Hendry themed edition of Week by Week, Rok-C & McKay vs. Willow & Holidead from Women’s Division Wednesday, more (92 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland talk about the Honor Speak podcast in regard to ROH’s hiatus, review this week’s Top Prospect television episode (Eric Marin vs. Adrian Soriano vs. Joe Keys vs. Rayo, Dante Caballero vs. Matt Makowski, and Josh Woods vs. Dak Draper), discuss Week to Week centered around Joe Hendry, talk Rok-C & Quinn McKay vs. Willow & Holidead from Women’s Division Wednesday, and review The Briscoes vs. Brody King & PCO, Tony Deppen vs. Nick Wayne, and Jonathan Gresham vs. AJ Gray from GCW’s Blood in the Hills. In the VIP portion, Chris and Justin discuss Joe Koff’s appearance on the ROH Strong podcast and what his words foreshadow for the future for ROH.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO