WWE reportedly no longer testing talent for COVID-19

WWE is reportedly no longer regularly testing talent for COVID-19.

Fightful Select is reporting that the company is lifting testing requirements that had been in place. Folks at the Performance Center were told that they were no longer required to take mandatory tests two times a week. Main roster talent was informed via email that weekly testing was not required any longer. The news comes as WWE is facing an outbreak of COVID-19 with stars and staff testing positive. The report does not indicate whether the lifting of tests means that vaccines are mandatory.

