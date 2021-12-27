Update on COVID-19 outbreak in WWE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Even as the WWE is facing numerous absences from top stars due to positive COVID-19 tests, the show will go on.

PWInsider is reporting that the company has taken a “show must go on approach” even as wrestlers and other staff stay away to quarantine.

In a separate report, WrestleVotes indicated that if the WWE Day One PPV event were to be held today, a number of matches would have to be changed. The report said that the hope in WWE is that the card will go on as scheduled, but that everything is fluid. On Sunday, Seth Rollins revealed that he had tested positive for the virus.

WWE Day One will air live on Peacock on New Year’s Day. Scheduled matches include Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Big E for the WWE Championship, Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship, Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship, and more.

CATCH-UP: WWE announces special wedding segment for Monday Night Raw