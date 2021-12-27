MLW announces new series for YouTube channel

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

MLW has announced the launch of a new YouTube channel series called Decoded. The show will be an all access look at wrestlers in the company. The first episode of the series will premiere on Thursday. The episode will feature Jacob Fatu.

DECODED coming this Thursday https://t.co/NNWelFcFNb https://t.co/hnkZddarIU — MLW Charlotte 🎟 on sale Tues (@MLW) December 27, 2021

