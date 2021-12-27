News Ticker

MLW announces new series for YouTube channel

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

December 27, 2021

MLW has announced the launch of a new YouTube channel series called Decoded. The show will be an all access look at wrestlers in the company. The first episode of the series will premiere on Thursday. The episode will feature Jacob Fatu.

