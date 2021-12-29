WWE Raw ratings including how the Miz & Maryse wedding vow renewal segment drew

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Dec. 27 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw drew the third straight 1.10 rating, with an uptick in the 18-49 demo to 0.42, up from 0.38 and 0.39 the prior two weeks. It had drawn better than 0.40 ratings in that demo six straight weeks through the end of November before a drop in December.

It drew an hourly average viewership of 1.589 million, 1.656 million, and 1.532 million. That’s a first-to-third hour dropoff of only 57,000, below the 2021 average of 150,000. Raw closed with the Miz and Maryse segment where they renewed their wedding vows. It was the highest third hour average rating since Nov. 29.