1/4 NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING WRESTLE KINGDOM 16 NIGHT ONE RESULTS: Okada vs. Takagi, Shibata returns, more

NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING WRESTLE KINGDOM 16 NIGHT ONE RESULTS

JANUARY 4, 2022

TOKYO, JAPAN

Yoh defeated Sho

Kenta, El Phantasmo, & Taiji Ishimori defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi & The Mega Coaches via disqualification

United Empire defeated Los Ingobernables de Japon

Katsuyori Shibata defeated Ren Narita

Evil defeated Ishii for the Never Openweight Championship

Chaos defeated The Dangerous Tekkers for the IWGP Tag Team Championship

El Desperado defeated Hiromu Takahashi to retain the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship

Kazuchika Okada defeated Shingo Takagi for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

Heydorn’s Analysis: Certainly not the best Wrestle Kingdom show in the world, but how could it be with all the circumstances at play concerning COVID-19. Per the norm, New Japan did deliver a stellar main event between Okada and Takagi. Not a surprise to see Okada go over with Will Ospreay looming for night two, but both men worked well to create that “what if” notion in the audience’s head. The Shibata return was well done and a blast to watch given what his story has been the last four plus years. I’d go out of my way to watch the Desperado vs. Takahashi as well. The match featuring a blistering pace and smart story told on commentary as well.

