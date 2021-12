SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW announced the dates for their 50th Anniversary Show and the NJPW Cup in March today.

The 50th Anniversary Show will take place on March 1 at Nippon Budokan. NJPW also announced that the NJPW Cup will take place over 15 events from March 2 through March 27. The last two events will take place at Osaka Castle Hall on March 26 and March 27.