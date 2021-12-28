News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 12/28 – WKPWP Keller & Powell Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: (12-27-2011) Keller & Powell wonder what if Rock or Cena got injured before WM, 2012 prospects, Raw, live callers, emails (149 min.)

December 28, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (12-27-2011), host Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell discuss last night’s Raw, Thursday’s Impact, John Cena’s potential heel turn, who would replace Rock if he got injured before WrestleMania, who would replace Cena if he got injured before WrestleMania, looking ahead to 2012, and much more wrestling talk, plus some pro sports talk at the end in the VIP Aftershow.

