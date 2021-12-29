News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 12/28 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (12-27-2016) Big episode with Cena return, Styles defends World Title, Becky vs. Bliss, Rumble talk, more (109 min.)

December 29, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast, we jump back to the Dec. 27, 2016 WWE Smackdown post-show. PWTorch editor Wade Keller went live right after Smackdown talking with then-PWTorch senior columnist Bruce Mitchell about a major episode of Smackdown including the return of John Cena, the A.J. Styles World Title defense against Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin, a four-way tag team title match with American Alpha capturing the belts, Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch in a rematch, and more including Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, and Hall of Fame talk with callers and emails.

