12/31 BEYOND WRESTLING HEAVY LIES THE CROWN REPORT: Kimber Lee vs. Masha Slamovich, 44OH! vs. Club Cam, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

BEYOND WRESTLING: HEAVY LIES THE CROWN

DECEMBER 31, 2021

AIRED ON IWTV

REPORT BY CHRISTOPHER MAITLAND

Commentators: Paul Crockett, Sidney Bakabella

(1) 44OH! (BOBBY BEVERLY, GREGORY IRON & RICKEY SHANE PAGE) vs CLUB CAM (AARON ROURKE, BOBBY ORLANDO & BRYCE DONOVAN)

44OH! won when Ricky Shane Page pinned Booby Orlando with GTF (Chokeslam combined with a kick to the back of the head) in 11:59.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: The opening match was alright. It was hard to follow at times between who were the heels and who were the faces. The referee also lost control of who was the legal participant.)

(2) VINCENT NOTHING vs EEL O’NEAL

Eel O’Neal won by submission with a Key Lock in 9:04.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: Vincent Nothing was originally scheduled to wrestle Josh Woods for the ROH Pure Title so this match had a pure rules vibe to it. I enjoyed this match. Nothing had the advantage early on but O’Neal was able to injure Nothing’s arm and work it over leading to the submission. Good action.)

(3) MAX THE IMPALER vs JODY THREAT

Max the Impaler won with the Wasteland in 11:32. After the match, Brian Milonas attacked Max with a chair. Milonas said Max had fun at Milonas’ expense at Final Battle. Milonas said everything comes with a price and he is the wrong person to mess with. Milonas rammed Max head first into a chair in the corner.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: The opening match was more back and forth than I would have predicted beforehand. Threat held her own for awhile and Max was on the back foot. In the end, Max’s power was too much. As someone who publically asked for a continuation of the feud between the Bouncers and Max the Impaler, I was happy to see Brian Milonas appear. The shots to the head were a bit much though.)

Sam Leterna gave out the first of the IWTV independent awards. The nominees for Tag Team of the Year are Young Studs, Violence is Forever, Waves and Curls, Mane Event and MSP. The winners are Violence is Forever, Kevin Ku & Dominic Garrini. Violence is Forever collect their award. Garinni says there is zero surprise that they are three times winners of this award and they are going to show the Miracle Generation why.

(4) VIOLENCE IS FOREVER (DOMINIC GARRNI & KEVIN KU) vs THE MIRACLE GENERATION (DUSTIN WALKER & KYLON KING)

Kevin Ku pinned Kylon King after Violence is Forever hit the Chasing the Dragon (Suplex combined with a kick to the back at 11:56.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: The match told the story of the more experienced Violence is Forever being too much for the fiery Miracle Generation even though Miracle Generation attacked Violence is Forever before the bell. This is a match that I could see in a year or so when Miracle Generation had more experience and perhaps there would be a different result.)

Sam Leterna gave out the IWTV independent award for Wrestler of the Year. The nominees f are John Wayne Murdoch, Alex Shelley, Masha Slamovich, Wheeler YUTA, Ricky Shane Page, Alec Price, Matt Cardona, Lee Moriarty, Effy, Atticus Cogar and Daniel Garcia.. The winner is Daniel Garcia. Garcia was not there but Leterna read a statement on his behalf. AC Mack comes out to interrupt Leterna and said he should be IWTV wrestler of the year. Slade attacks Mack and brings him behind the curtain.

(5) JD DRAKE vs SLADE

JD Drake won with a moonsault in 8:51.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: Drake gave Slade a fist pump which was hilarious since he used a low blow to gain an advantage in the match. The match was quick which made sense because it was a hard hitting contest. The match didn’t overstay its welcome and I enjoyed it. Slade is a unique character. He left through the side door into a snow storm.)

(6) MEGAN BAYNE vs TRISH ADORA

Megan Bayne won by submission with a choke in 15:55.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: The commentary began by saying Megan Bayne was unbeatable. The match seemed to be reaffirm that as she had the advantage for a majority of the match. Trish Adora had her moments but Bayne was in control for a majority of the match. The commentators asked who could beat Bayne and there may not be an obvious answer.)

(7) DAN BERRY vs VINCENT

Vincent wins by holding the tights in a roll up in 12:07.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: This match took place after Vincent attacked Dan Berry during a match with Dutch. The finish would seem to lead to another match down the line. The match told a good story. I have done a complete 180 on Vincent. I initially wasn’t a fan of his character but I am now. I hope that we get to see more of the Righteous in the future.)

The IWTV Award for Moment of the Year was next. The nominees were AC Mack winning the Scenic City Invitational and declaring himself #1 contender, Anthony Greene returning to Limitless Wrestling, Ricky Shane Page and Matt Tremont showing mutual respect, and Matt Tremont explodes. The winner is Matt Tremont explodes. Candi Copeland accepted the award on Tremont’s behalf. Copeland dedicated the award to Marcus Crane.

(8) WILLOW NIGHTINGALE vs B3CCA (with ALEC PRICE)

B3CCA won with a 450 splash in 11:51.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: I am an unabashed Willow fan and I thought she would win this match especially after Price was sent away. B3CCA was a good foil for Willow and I would be interested to see them wrestle again.)

(9) RYAN GALEONE vs ALEC PRICE (with B3CCA)

Alec Price won after hitting Galeone with two Surprise Kicks.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: I enjoyed this match even though there were a few missed spots and a little bit too much no selling for my liking. Price put in a star making performance but his move set is more for a babyface. I watched Galeone against Brody King about a month ago and I would like to see more of him in the future.)

The IWTV matches of the year nominees were Daniel Garcia vs Wheeler YUTA, John Wayne Murdoch vs Eric Ryan, Matt Tremont vs Atushi Onita, Kevin Blackwood vs Daniel Garcia, Ricky Shane Page vs Matt Tremont, and Carlos Zamora vs Alias Ink. The winner was Daniel Garcia vs Wheeler YUTA and YUTA accepted the award.

(10) HOT WHEELZ (TRACY WILLIAMS & WHEELER YUTA) vs THE FOUNDATION (JONATHAN GRESHAM & RHETT TITUS)

Hot Wheelz won when Tracy Williams pinned Jonathan Gresham with a piledriver in 19:29.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: This match was not exactly a Pure contest but enjoyable nonetheless. Williams gestured for a title shot after the match so it looks like he will get a title shot against Gresham probably on a Beyond show. Titus and especially Gresham were more heelish than Hot Wheelz which I thought was interesting against their Foundation teammate Williams.)

(11) KIMBER LEE vs MASHA SLAMOVICH

Slamovich won with a Michinoku Driver in 12:32.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: This match was a bring your own weapons match and was very bloody. I am usually not a fan of these matches but as an end to a feud, I thought it was appropriate. Both competitors worked really hard.)

After the match, Lee goes to shake Slamovich’s hand. Slamovich wants Lee to say she respects Slamovoich and Lee says its Slamovich’s time. They hug, Sam Leterna comes out and gives out the Breakthrough Star of the Year Award to Slamovich.

Overall Thoughts: I enjoyed Heavy Lies the Crown. I was familiar with many of the wrestlers through their work in Ring of Honor but I was impressed by Beyond main stays like Masha Slamovich, Alec Price, Megan Bayne, and Ryan Galeone. Beyond Wrestling’s next event is Day 91 on February 4th.