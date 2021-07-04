6/4 Beyond Wrestling Project Dolphin report: Radican’s results & analysis of Slamovich vs. Purrazzo, Adora vs. Rourke, Yuta vs. Cole vs. Moriarty Dog Fight

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

BEYOND WRESTLING PROJECT DOLPHIN REPORT

JUNE 4, 2021

WORCESTER, MASS

THE WHITE EAGLE

AIRED LIVE ON IWTV

Announcers: Paul Crockett & Sydney Bakabella

(1) MATT MAKOWSKI vs. LOGAN EASTON LAROUX

Laroux tried to bait Makowski into going to the ground. Makowski hit a standing moonsault and nearly got a quick tap out, but Laroux was in the ropes. Easton turned the tide and dominated the bulk of the match while working over Makowski’s leg. Makowski’s selling was good throughout. Makowski eventually mounted a comeback and popped Laroux up in a Razor’s Edge. He then dropped him down into a leg submission and got the tapout win.

WINNER: Matt Makowski in 8:40. (***1/4)

After the match Richard Holiday and Alexander James came out and attacked Makowski. They were joined by IWTV Independent Wrestling Champion Wheeler Yuta. Laroux also joined in once he recovered. Yuta was about to Pillmanize Makowski’s leg, but Lee Moriarty and David Cole, who are set to face Yuta in the main event, made the save.

(2) WILLOW NIGHTINGALE vs. ALEC PRICE

Nightingale dominated early. Price fired back and went after her neck. Price was trying to get a leverage pin using the ropes, but the ref caught it. Nightingale then pulled Price over into a pinning combination for the win.

WINNER: Willow Nightingale in 10:15. (**)

Max Caster got on the mic before facing Slade and berated the fans and complained about taking a step down from TV to the indies. The fans chanted “where is Bowen?” at Caster. Caster said he wasn’t going to rap unless he got paid more.

(3) SLADE vs. MAX CASTER- Submission match

Slade dominated the action early. He clotheslined Caster to the floor and leveled him with a big slam outside the ring a short time later that sent Caster right into the bare floor of the venue. Bryce Donovan came out when they went to the stage and shoved Slade off the stage through a table. Caster went after Slade’s knee. Donovan interfered again, but Slade sent him into the ring post. Caster applied a Canadian Figure 4 around the ring post.

Slade got a choke and managed to fend off Donovan. He applied the choke again, but Caster went after his leg. A short time later, Slade got a rear naked choke and Caster tapped out.

WINNER: Slade in 15:30. (***)

(Radican’s Analysis: This match dragged given the length and having to just wait for Donovan to keep interfering, but Slade looked strong here. This was an odd stipulation given that neither man is much of a submission wrestler.)

The Goodfellas came out for their match. Cam Zagami then came out and put them over. It seemed like he was trying to recruit them. He got into the ring and welcomed them to Club Cam. He had the ring announcer ask them if they wanted to be VIP. Verna and Muscarella then hit a tandem slam on Cam and Verna made the cover for the apparent victory.

Mike Chocolate was out next to face The Goodfellas.

(3) THE GOODFELLAS (Mike Verna & Rex Muscarella) vs. MILK CHOCOLATE (Randy Summers & Brandon Watts)

The Goodfellas used their power to dominate early. Milk Chocolate used shortcuts to mount a comeback and they hit their Bread & Butter combination of moves on Verna. Watts hit a spinning DDT on Rex on the floor, but he got right up. He ended up slamming Summers into the apron. Muscarella hit a Vader Bomb on Watts, but Summers pulled the ref to break up the pin.

Summers tossed powder into Verna’s eyes to break up a double team attempt. Watts then pinned Verna with a double stomp off the top to the back.

WINNERS: Brandon Watts & Randy Summers in 9:10. (**1/4)

(Radican’s Analysis: This never got going with Milk Chocolate using cheap tactics to win the match.)

(4) STEVE MACLIN vs. TEDDY GOODZ

Maclin jumped Goodz during the introductions. Goodz mounted a comeback, but Maclin caught him with a Fire Thunder Driver for the win.

WINNER: Steve Maclin in 3:00.

Maclin got in the mic after the match to boos. He called himself a free man. He asked if this was the best they could give him. Carlin said he was issuing an open challenge to anyone in the back.

Tony Deppen came out to answer his challenge and the fans fired up. He undid his jacket to show the ROH World TV Championship.

(5) STEVE MACLIN vs. TONY DEPPEN

Maclin tried to get the jump on Maclin during the intros, but Deppen got out of the way. He sent Maclin to the floor and nailed him with a big dive through the ropes. Maclin mounted a comeback and went after Deppen’s arm. Deppen tried to mount a comeback hitting a double stomp off the top. He got a chicken wing, but Maclin ran him head first into the top turnbuckle in the corner. He then hit a double under hook back breaker. They went back and forth and Deppen rolled through on Maclin and got a pinning combination for the win.

WINNER: Tony Deppen in 9:43. (***)

(Radican’s Analysis: Maclin was impressive here, but the match didn’t really get a chance to get going before it ended. I was surprised to see Maclin take the loss in his debut.)

(6) MASHA SLAMOVICH vs. DEONNA PURRAZZO

They had some really nice exchanges during the early stages of the match with Slamovich getting the better of Purrazzo a couple of times. Slamovich hit a German and came up bleeding from the mouth. Purrazzo eventually got a Rings of Saturn variation for the tap out win.

WINNER: Deonna Purrazzo in 9:10 via submission. (***1/2)

(Radican’s Analysis: They really stepped up here. The match didn’t get a lot of time, but it was well-paced and felt intense, especially after Slamovich got her mouth busted open during the German suplex spot.)

Purrazzo jawed at Slamovich and told her to respect the women that built Beyond. She turned her back and Slamovich wiped her out. Willow Nightingale came out to make the save. She said she would face Slamovich at WWR+ on June 20.

Brogan Finlay was out next for his Beyond Wrestling debut. The announcers mentioned he had only had 7 matches under his belt. Finlay is Fit Finlay’s son and he’s been training under Fit for five years.

(7) BROGAN FINLAY vs. CHRIS DICKINSON

Finlay slapped Dickinson early and Dickinson got a crazed look in his eyes and unloaded on him. Finlay fired back and slowed the pace down. He went after Dickinson’s arm in the corner and used the ropes for leverage. They went to a strike battle in the middle of the ring. Brogan ended up catching Dickinson with a diving European uppercut for a two count. Dickinson hit a DVD and got a two count. He then went after the ref and nailed him with a DVD. He made the cover on Finlay for an imaginary 3 count.

The ref recovered and called for a DQ. Dickinson got on the mic and said he could say anything he wanted. He told the fans to have a good night and left the win. This was a very weird ending to the match.

WINNER: Brogan Finlay via DQ in 9:45. (**)

The announcers sold the finish as Dickinson doing whatever he wanted.

(Radican’s Analysis: The finish of the match was strange, but the action leading up to it was really good. Brogan is very good given his experience level.)

(8) TRISH ADORA vs. AARON ROURKE

Rourke got the upper hand early and worked over Adora. He strutted around and Adore fired back and got a pinning combination for a 2 count. Rourke countered Adora and stomped on her hands multiple times. He then nailed her with a superkick while she was on her knees. Rourke hit a fallaway slam on Adora and kipped up and posed for the fans before choking Adora with his boot in the corner. The ref warned him and he went after the ref before going back after Adora. Adore finally fired back and sent Rourke into the corner with a butterfly suplex.

Adora kipped up and went to work on Rourke in the corner. Adora got Cattle Mutilation, but Rourke escaped and got a rollup for a two count. They went to a forearm battle. They continued to exchange and Adore eventually hit a Black Hole Slam variation into a backbreaker for a two count. Rourke caught her coming through the ropes a short time later with a X-factor variation for a nearfall. The fans fired up and Rouke did a backflip out of the corner only to eat Lariat Tubman. Adora then got a leverage pin on Rourke for the win.

WINNER: Trish Adora in 12:00. (***¾)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was really good. Adora mounted a comeback late after Rourke’s showboating backfired on him. The finishing sequence was nicely put together and Adora is well on her way to bigger and better things in the future.)

Rourke knocked over Teddy Goodz merch table after the match. Goodz went after Rourke, but they were broken apart.

Rich Palladino plugged the lineup for WWR+ on June 20. He then went over the rules for the Dog Fight main event match for the IWTV Independent Wrestling Championship. He said two wrestlers start the match. Once a fall is scored, the winner faces the third wrestler. The match continues until one wrestler has scored consecutive falls over both opponents. The inactive wrestler is prohibited from physically interfering.

Dave Cole was out first to a big ovation. He won a shot at the IWTV by winning a tournament at Beyond Wrestling Time Capsule event during WrestleMania weekend. Lee Moriarty was out next and he is invoking his rematch clause for a title shot here. IWTV Champion Wheeler Yuta was out last with Logan Easton Leroux, Richard Holiday, and Alexander James. He sent them to the back.

Wheeler whispered in the ring announcer’s ear and he introduced Moriarty as the former IWTV Independent Wrestling Champion. Lee then Whispered in the announcer’s ear and the announcers announced Yuta as the champion, but Moriarty’s name is still on his belt.

(9) WHEELER YUTA vs. DAVE COLE vs. LEE MORIARTY – IWTV Independent Championship Dog Fight match (60 minute time limit)

(a) Wheeler Yuta vs. Lee Moriarty

Both men went for pinning combinations to get a quick win during the early going, but neither man could get a pinfall. Both men slowed down the pace with Yuta going after Moriarty’s arm. Wheeler got a crucifix pin at one point, but Moriarty bounced himself up and down to avoid the pin. Moriarty went for a dive, but Yuta pulled Cole in the way and he got nailed with the dive. Moriarty hit a double stomp off the top onto Wheeler’s arm. He then grabbed a Fujiwara arm bar, but Yuta got to the ropes. Cole got on the apron and hit Moriarty with the ref distracted. Yuta then got a bridging pinning combination for the pin as the announcers tried to explain Cole’s actions.

WINNER: Wheeler Yuta at 10:00.

(b) Dave Cole vs. Wheeler Yuta

The announcers noted if Yuta wins this fall, he will win the match and retain his title. Yuta caught Cole with a German and knipped up. Yuta had Cole up on his shoulders, but Cole rolled through and got the pinfall with a pinning combination.

WINNER: Dave Cole in 2:30.

(c) Dave Cole vs. Lee Moriarty

Cole turned his back on Moriarty, who nailed him with a running kick right as the third fall began. Moriarty hit a sitout Falcon Arrow variation on Cole for a nearfall. Cole missed a move off the top and landed on his feet. He walked right into a big boot from Moriarty followed by a Flatliner for the win.

WINNER: Lee Moriarty in 2:15

Yuta got right into the ring after the match and put the boots to Moriarty.

(d) Wheeler Yuta vs. Lee Moriarty

Yuta dragged Moriarty to the corner and nailed him with a big chop. Moriaty mounted a comeback and hit a big crossbody. He hit a crossbody off the turnbuckles, but Yuta rolled through. He locked in the Yu-Tap, which he used to beat Moriarty for the title and he tapped out.

WINNER: Wheeler Yuta in 2:00

(e) Dave Cole vs. Wheeler Yuta 2:46:42

Cole ran into the ring and tried to get a submission right away. He got a modified Rings of Saturn, but Yuta got the ropes. The announcers mentioned that Moriarty was in rough shape on the floor. Cole went after Yuta’s mid-section. He draped Yuta over the top rope and went up top and nailed him with a double stomp, but Yuta kicked out at two. Yuta fired back and hit an Olympic Slam for a two count. Yuta went up top, but missed a diving elbow. Cole then hit a Final Cut variation for the pin.

WINNER: Dave Cole in 2:30

2:48

(f) Lee Moriarty vs. Dave Cole. Moriarty ran into the ring and nailed Cole with a kick. They eventually battled up top and Cole hit a snot rocket that sent Moriarty back to the mat. Cole went for a Tarantula, but Moriarty blocked it. He ended up pinning Cole with a backslide.

WINNER: Lee Moriarty in 2:00

(g) Wheeler Yuta vs. Lee Moriarty

Wheeler Yuta ran into the ring and hit a snap German for the pin.

WINNER: Wheeler Yuta in :05

(h) Dave Cole vs. Wheeler Yuta

Cole nailed Yuta with a running boot right away and pinned him.

WINNER: Dave Cole in :05

(i) Dave Cole vs. Lee Moriarty 2:50

Moriarty nearly got a quick pin, but Cole kicked out at the last second. The fans fired up as Cole hit a running kick and a double underhook powerbomb for a near fall. Lee fired back and hit a spear to get the win.

WINNER: Lee Moriarty in 1:50

(j) Cole came off the top right away after the pin and hit an elbow drop on Moriarty. He then rolled him up for the win.

WINNER: Wheeler Yuta in :05

(k) Dave Cole vs. Wheeler Yuta

Yuta countered a tiger bomb attempt. He then applied Yu-Tap and Cole tapped out.

WINNER: Wheeler Yuta in :12.

OVERALL WINNER: Wheeler Yuta in 21:00. (****)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was a really enjoyable match, especially as the match wore on and everyone sold fatigue and went for quick pins. I liked how the wrestlers that weren’t in the match used the rules to their advantage during the match to get quick pinfalls. The crowd enjoyed this and I did as well, but I hope they don’t go back to this stipulation too often as it will wear out its welcome quickly.)

The crowd booed as Yuta stood tall with the title. He was joined by Laroux, James, and Holiday. They attacked Lee and James nailed him with a big powerbomb. Makowski ran down to help, but the numbers game got to him. Dickinson and Deppen ran into the ring and the heels finally took off.

Overall thoughts: (7.0) – The show dragged at times during the undercard, as the action stayed right around the above average to good range, but the last two matches on the card were really good and closed Project Dolphin on a strong note. I recommend the replay on IWTV.

Contact Sean at radicansean@pwtorch.com. Follow him on Twitter @SR_Torch