FREE PODCAST 7/4 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Flagship Flashback: (7-5-16) Keller & Powell talk Fourth of July Raw analysis with live callers, Battleground developments, Draft, Brock Lesnar news (144 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from five years ago (7-5-16), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell as they discuss last night’s Fourth of July edition of Raw, Battleground news, roster split draft, Brock Lesnar Summerslam and UFC 200 news, and more with live callers.

Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they answer email questions on a range of topics including the state of WWE’s women’s division, the stale Raw and Smackdown formats, Ring of Honor’s stale TV format, old AWA TV shows on YouTube, who will be the COO’s of Smackdown and Raw, a look at the roster to see who might be better utilized after the draft, evaluating A.J. Styles so far, the possibility of Smackdown expanding to three hours, Raw ratings prediction, Brock Lesnar at UFC 200, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO