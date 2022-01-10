News Ticker

ROH announces April return, PPV event

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

January 10, 2022

PHOTO CREDIT: ROH
Ring Of Honor will return in April.

The company announced via social media on Monday morning that it will be returning on April 1 over WrestleMania weekend with the Supercard of Honor PPV event from Dallas Texas.

Tickets for ROH Supercard of Honor go on sale on January 21 for HonorClub members and January 28 for the general public. The company is currently in the middle of a self-imposed hiatus. They released all talent under contract after the Final Battle PPV event in December. Since then, ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham has defended the title in GCW and Impact Wrestling at Saturday’s Hard to Kill PPV event.

