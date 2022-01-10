ROH announces April return, PPV event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ring Of Honor will return in April.

The company announced via social media on Monday morning that it will be returning on April 1 over WrestleMania weekend with the Supercard of Honor PPV event from Dallas Texas.

ROH PRESENTS SUPERCARD OF HONOR ON APRIL 1 IN DALLAS-FORT WORTH https://t.co/ETnoc5BUWr Tickets for the annual PPV extravaganza go on sale Jan. 21 at 11 AM Eastern/10 AM Central for HonorClub members, and Jan. 28 at 11 AM Eastern/10 AM Central for the general public. pic.twitter.com/oG6VeSnWgD — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 10, 2022

Tickets for ROH Supercard of Honor go on sale on January 21 for HonorClub members and January 28 for the general public. The company is currently in the middle of a self-imposed hiatus. They released all talent under contract after the Final Battle PPV event in December. Since then, ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham has defended the title in GCW and Impact Wrestling at Saturday’s Hard to Kill PPV event.

