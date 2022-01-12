1/12 AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS: Keller’s detailed report and analysis on Punk vs. Wardlow, Hobbs vs. Martin, Sammy vs. Garcia for TNT Title, Deeb vs. Shida

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

[HOUR ONE]

-Jim Ross introduced the show as cameras panned the crowd as pyro blasted. Tony Schivaone and Excalibur hyped the line-up including Matt Hardy vs. Penta El Zero Miedo, The Acclaimed vs. Bear Country, C.M. Punk vs. Wardlow, Dante Martin vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, and Sammy Guevara defending his newly won Interim TNT Title against Danny Garcia.

-Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Bobby Fish walked out onto the stage to Cole’s music. Excalibur mentioned O’Reilly & Fish are known as Red Dragon. O’Reilly was head-banging during his path to the ring. Schiavone said about Cole, “Greasy hair, great wrestler.” (That’s one of my favorite quotes.) Cole reminded fans he hasn’t been pinned or submitted since he arrived in AEW. He said on top of that, the boys are back together. He said Fish & O’Reilly “are the greatest team on God’s green.” He said it’s a new era on AEW, sly reference to “Undisputed Era” in NXT. Matt & Nick Jackson and Brandon Cutler walked out and asked what was going on. Matt said he kicked COVID’s butt in two days, and sarcastically thanked them for the invite.

As they walked to the ring, O’Reilly said with all love and respect, no one invited them to interfere in their match with the Super Friends. He said they didn’t need their help to win that match. Matt said they’re right. “My bad, we’ll play nice,” he said. Jackson said this is their company and they are the longest reigning AEW Tag Team Champions in company history. “Remember that?” he said. He said their New Year’s Resolution is to get their belts back. O’Reilly said that’s their resolution, too. Fish said there isn’t a single team on the planet who are going to stand between them and the tag team titles “and that includes you and you,” he said while pointing at the Jacksons. Cole said this is what they needed – some friendly competition. He said it’s what makes them the greatest faction in AEW history. He said the Best Friends are an absolute joke of a faction. The Best Friends were apparently standing by waiting for their names to be mentioned because immediately their music played and they all walked out.

Orange Cassidy led Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta, and Trent Beretta into the ring. Cole told someone in the back to “cut that stupid music.” He asked Cassidy what he could possibly have to say of any importance. He speared Cole to the mat. A brawl broke out with everyone. Cole gave Cassidy a low-blow. Kris Statlander ran in and got in Cole’s face. Britt Baker ran out and shared the ring with Cole for the first time. She knocked down Statlander. Fans yelled, “DMD!” She held up Cassidy for Cole to superkick him. Then Cole hit the Boom. The Bucks, Cole, O’Reilly, Fish, and Baker stood together in the ring. Excalibur said the only person smiling is Cole. Ross references that Baker is his other half. Baker stepped between the Bucks when they approached Cole for a kiss on the cheeks. She kissed him instead. The Bucks backed away. Cole’s music began playing again as Cutler shot him with cold spray.

(Keller’s Analysis: They teased Bucks vs. Dragon, but also Best Friends against Cole & Bucks & Dragon. A lot accomplished there. I didn’t get a clear sense of who is supposed to be more appealing to fans between the Bucks and Dragon, or if it’s a pick ’em and it doesn’t matter. I’m interested to see how consistently Cole and Baker are featured together going forward. I could see this being a one-off to acknowledge it but not be a recurring thing, but I could also see her being someone who stirs the pot in the dynamic with Cole and his friends. I think she could use a fresh scenario other than her backstage segments with Schiavone, Jamie Hayter, and Rebel.)

-A video package aired on Wardlow with a narrator calling him the maestro of violence with a symphony of powerbombs. They played orchestra music in the background.

-Excalibur threw to a sneak peak of a new episode of “Go Big Show” tomorrow. [c]

(1) WARDLOW (w/MJF) vs. C.M. PUNK

Wardlow and MJF walked out first. Excalibur noted that Wardlow is as efficient as he is dangerous, with an average match time of 1:45 in his victories. Punk came out second. Fans chanted for Punk at the bell. Punk slid to the floor in the opening seconds. Wardlow jumped to ringside and stared him down. MJF smiled behind Wardlow. Excalibur said many say Wardlow has outgrown MJF. Ross and Schiavone agreed. Wardlow outpowered Punk early. Punk took over briefly with a barrage of strikes in the corner, but Wardlow brushed them off and drove his shoulder into Punk’s abdomen. Punk went down and struggled to stand. Punk went for an early GTS, but Wardlow slipped free and set up a powerbomb. Punk slipped out of his grip too and rolled to ringside. They cut to a split-screen break. [c/ss]

During the break, Wardlow threw punk into the corner and then over the top rope to the floor. He let out a big intense yell. wardlow took over against Punk as soon as he re-entered the ring. Back from the break, Punk kicked a charging Wardlow, but Wardlow just tossed Punk half way across the ring. MJF smiled at ringside. Punk made a comeback with a spinning side kick and some chops followed by a running clothesline. Wardlow didn’t go down. Punk kept striking him, then springboarded at him with a flying clothesline. That took Wardlow down. Punk nodded at his accomplishment. A loud “C.M. Punk!” chant rang out. Punk hit a running knee in the corner, then looked over at MJF and gave him a middle finger. Wardlow powerbombed Punk out of the corner. Ross said it’s unusual for Punk to allow someone to get in his head. Wardlow powerbombed punk again. Wardlow held up a finger to indicate “one more time.” Wardlow gave Punk a third and fourth and fifth powerbomb. “What the hell,” said Ross. Wardlow stepped on Punk’s chest. MJF stopped the ref’s count by standing on the ring apron and calling Wardlow over to tell him more powebombs. Excalibur said MJF wants Wardlow to be sure Punk is in no shape to face him in the future. Wardlow didn’t look thrilled, but powerbombed Punk a sixth time. He bent over and set up a seventh. Punk was nearly dead weight. He landed a seventh. MJF was delighted at ringside.

Punk rolled to the edge of the ring but gave the ref a thumbs up. Wardlow went over to Punk, but MJF stopped him. He cleared the time keeper’s table and told Wardlow to powerbomb him. “You’ve got a job,” he said to Wardlow. Wardlow then powerbombed Punk thorugh the table. The ref checked on Punk as they replayed the powerbomb through the table. Wardlow returned to the ring as Punk struggled to stand. MJF heckled Punk from a safe distance. Punk made it back in at nine. MJF stood on the ring apron and yelled at Wardlow to powerbomb him again. “What do I pay you for?” he said. Wardlow looked over at MJF as he leaned down to pick up Punk. Punk small packaged Wardlow for the three count.

WINNER: Punk in 14:00.

-MJF yelled at Wardlow after the match. “You never win the big match!” he said. He shoved Wardlow and poked him in the chest. Wardlow got ref-faced and grabbed MJF’s finger. Shawn Spears ran into the ring and played peacemaker. Wardlow angrily dropped to the floor and returned to the back as Spears tried to talk to him. They showed the ref checking on Punk on the mat at ringside, still wincing in pain and holding his back.

(Keller’s Analysis: I was really curious what they’d do for a finish, since AEW doesn’t rely on DQ finishes or countout finishes at all, and they certainly weren’t doing a 20 or 30 minute draw – although as they approached 15 minutes, I began to wonder. That match might have made Wardlow a bigger star because it was his highest profile match to date and he dominated Punk. Yes, he lost, but he was presented in a way that made it seem like he would have beat Punk if not for MJF. The small package finish works fine because it was storyline-based, with MJF not caring about MJF winning as much as destroying Punk.) [c]

(2) POWERHOUSE HOBBS (w/Ricky Starks) vs. DANTE MARTIN

Hobbs came out first, accompanied by Starks. They showed Dante back in September beating Dante after a spinebuster. Taz joined the announcers on commentary. Dante then made his entrance. He ran to the ring. Hobbs met him at ringside. Dante gave him an enzuigiri, then charged at Hobbs. They both tumbled over the top rope to the floor. Dante then leaped off the ring apron with a dive, but Hobbs caught him and gave him a spinebuster on the mat. Hobbs dominated Dante in the ring. Taz said Team Taz has momentun right now. Excalibur noted it’s a 20 minute time limit. Dante kicked Hobbs from the mat to show some fight, but Hobbs brushed him off. Hobbs lifted Dante to set up a torture rack, but Dante kneed himself free. Dante charged, but Hobbs took him down with a crossbody for a near fall. Taz said it’s like getting hit by a semi. Hobbs whipped Dante into the corner, and Dante spilled over the top to the floor where Starks stomped away at him. [c/ss]

Hobbs dominated during the break. Back live, Excalibur said Hobbs was trying to end the career of Dante. Dante made a comeback and climbed to the top rope and landed a flying missile dropkick. Hobbs powered out of the cover at two. Dante then springboarded at Hobbs at ringside with a twisting splash. Starks got on his knees and begged for Hobbs to be okay. When Starks stood on the ring apron and walked over toward Dante, Jay Lethal came out and yanked Starks off the ring apron. Dante then landed a springboard moonsault press onto Hobbs for the win. Taz called it highway robbery. Starks threw a fit at ringside as he consoled Hobbs.

WINNER: Dante in 11:00.

-Alex Marvez interviewed Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Santana, and Ortiz. He noted that Pro Wrestling Illustrated named them “Faction of the Year.” Jericho said it’s a great honor. He called Marvez “fathead.” He said he’s not surprised, because their mission statement has never wavered. He said tonight if Terrence & Phillip get involved in Sammy Guevara’s match later, the Inner Circle will chop them down. Eddie Kingston interrupted and said nobody cares about Sammy. He told them to mind their own business. He said he his knee is all messed up and he can barely walk. He told Santana & Ortiz that they’re not tag champs because of Jericho. Jericho told him to shut his mouth. He said he doesn’t care what happened on the streets of New York or in the indy, they dominate the big leagues. Ortiz told them to get their shit together. Santana walked away, too, when Eddie lobbied for his support. Hager also walked away. Jericho said he’s going to be in Sammy’s corner. He said if he gets involved, he’ll kick his ass. Eddie said, “I’m begging you.” Jericho said, “GFY.” Eddie said, “GFY?”

-They went to the announcers on camera, but then MJF interrupted from the stage. He told the “hillbilly” fans to keep their mouths shut. Fans chanted, “Asshole!” MJF said Punk got powerbombed to oblivion and a fluke victory. He said he’s going to make sure next week he takes his first “L” in AEW. He said he’ll get the match he been waiting for. “You want the match?” he said. “Next week it’s C.M. Punk vs. Shawn Spears!” Ross said that’s not the match the majority of the AEW audience wants. Excalibur said MJF is hiding once again.

-O’Reilly, Fish, Cole, and the Bucks were being filmed by Brandon Cutler. O’Reilly called him Landon. Cole said Statlander isn’t safe anymore. In walked Britt. Britt challenged Statlander and Orange Cassidy to a mixed tag match next Wednesday. She told “Brandon Butler” to cut. He said his name is “Brandon Cutler.” They all yelled for him to shut up.

-“Hangman” Adam Page walked out to his music wit his AEW World Title belt. He said he has poured sweat and spilled enough blood to float a battleship for the title on his shoulder. He said it’s the most important prize in all of pro wrestling. “It’s still mine, dammit,” he said. He said the records have reset and he needs a new challenger. Dan Lambert interrupted. He talked about Bill Watts, Stan Hansen, and Terry & Dory Funk Jr. He said, “And now we get you, the East Coast Urban Cowboy the AEW fanbase can relate to.” Page said he wants a new challenger, so if Scorpio Sky or Ethan Page want a shot, come tell him to his face. He said he doesn’t want to hear from “a walking Facebook profile like you.” Lambert said he’s there to compliment Hangman. He said his matches with Danielson are among the best he’s seen in his 40 years watching pro wrestling. He took a dig at Cody for using backstage politics. He said Hangman told fans he earned what he has, and Lambert agreed. He said he hasn’t earned “this persona you’ve used as your gimmick.”

Lambert compared Hangman to the cowboy in the Village People. “Stop disrespecting the legacies of the Dick Murdochs and Blackjack Mulligans who preceded you.” He said he’s full of cowboy shit. Fans booed. Hangman said he grew up on a farm 90 miles from there with 100 head of cattle is genuine Cowboy Shit. He asked him Lambert to come into the ring and let him shove his boots up his ass and then he can tell him who the real cowboy is. Lance Archer marched out with a chair. Lambert was scared and ran into the ring. (Bad call.) Lambert said he’s been looking at him on the side of milk cartons for five months. Archer shoved Lambert, but then attacked Hangman. He bashed him with a chair. Then he gave him his Blackout finisher over a chair set up mid-ring. Yikes. Excalibur said Archer has made a gigantic statement in his return. He stood over Hangman as his music played again. (No sign of Jake Roberts and no mention of Jake.)

(Keller’s Analysis: I’m curious when they have that match. There seemed to be a number of big names who could line up to face Hangman, but Archer is a good bridge to give Hangman a credible heel opponent to beat in the mean time. This also seemed to set up some TV matches with Hangman against Scorpio and Ethan.)

[HOUR TWO]

-Schiavone interviewed Arn Anderson along with Brock Anderson & Lee Johnson backstage. Arn said it’s Horsemen country. Tully Blanchard walked in with FTR and said he’s right. Tully pitched to Arn that he drop the dead weight and join them. Arn said that’s his son. Dax challenged them to a tag match next week. Brock said that sounds good to him. Arn and Tully shook hands.

(Keller’s Analysis: It is cool to see Arn and Tully together on the screen on TBS in the year 2022.)

(3) SERENA DEEB vs. HIKARU SHIDA

Shida attacked Deeb from behind during her ring entrance. A minute later, she rolled into the ring. The ref checked if she was sure she could wrestle. Shida said she was. The ref called for the bell. Deep took early control.