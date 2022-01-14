1/13 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Rok-C vs. Purrazzo in a title for title match, Chris Bey vs. Laredo Kid, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

JANUARY 13, 2022 (RECORDED)

NASHVILLE, TENN. AT SKYWAY STUDIOS

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Matt Striker, Tom Hannifan

-Recap video of the events from Hard To Kill.

-Footage of W. Morrissey entering the building and looking for Moose.

-W. Morrissey walked to the ring and grabbed the mic. He yelled “Moose, get your ass out here!” He said that he had Moose beat at Hard To Kill. He said that Moose stole the title, didn’t deserve it, and would do anything to keep it. He asked if Moose had the balls for once to face someone man to man. Fans chanted for Morrissey.

Morrissey said he wouldn’t stop until he gets a title match. He said unless Moose wants to be looking over his shoulder for weeks and months, he better come out and give him a title shot now. Moose appeared on the screen. He said he told everyone he would prove he is the best. He said that even though Morrissey is pissed, he didn’t beat Moose.

Moose said there would be a World Title match tonight, but Morrissey wouldn’t be in it. He said it would be someone who hadn’t had a title shot yet. He told Morrissey to sit back and watch the greatest world champion, Moose. Morrissey said he had a feeling that Moose wouldn’t make it to the title match tonight. He left the ring. Scott D’Amore greeted Morrissey backstage. Scott told him he wouldn’t interfere in the match. Scott was distracted by a message through the headset.

The action returned to the arena. Matt Taven was at the announcer’s table and took D’Lo Brown’s headset. Taven tried to bully Tom Hannifan and D’Lo went for the save but got jumped by Taven, Mike Bennett, Vincent, and PCO. They put D’Lo on a table and PCO did a senton from the apron on D’Lo, followed by a flip from the top rope to put D’Lo through the table. Taven talked trash the whole time. Referees finally showed up and ran the ROH group off. [c]

-A replay was shown of the previous angle. Hannifan said he thinks he will be going solo for the rest of the show and they would try to find out what happened. He ran down matches for tonight’s show.

-A video package played of Rok-C’s highlights from Ring of Honor.

(1) CHRIS BEY vs. LAREDO KID

Hannifan was joined on commentary by X Division Champion Trey Miguel. Kid missed a dropkick at the bell and Bey caught him with a series of punches. Kid came back with punches. The two wrestles traded the advantage. Kid hit a crossbody block over the top rope to the floor on Bey. Bey caught Kid with a moonsault from the apron to the floor. [c]

Bey was in control after the break. Trey expressed his concern for D’Lo. Kid made a comeback, but Bey cut him off. Bey sent Kid out of the ring. Bey chopped Kid. Bey and Kid brawled on the apron. Kid back suplexed Bey on the top rope. Kid did a dive from the ring to the stage on Bey. Back in the ring, Kid continued on offense.

Kid got a two count after a moonsault from the second rope. Kid and Bey traded punches. Bey got a spinebuster on Kid, followed by a brainbuster for a two count. Kid battled back. Kid gave Bey the Spanish Fly off the top rope for the win.

WINNER: Laredo Kid in 14:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Great action with some unique moves sprinkled in. A good win for Kid to set him up as a challenger for Trey’s X Division Title. Trey was fun on commentary and got to show his personality.)

-Eddie Edwards, Rich Swann, Wille Mack, Heath, and Rhino were backstage and talked about the ROH wrestlers attacking D’Lo Brown. They said the ROH wrestlers spoiled their victory at Hard To Kill. They planned to split up and find them. [c]

-How To Be a Professional, Part 71: The Comeback. Brian Myers talked with VSK and Zicky Dice. Myers said they had embarrassed him while he was out. Dice asked if it would be impressive if he won the World Title tonight. He said he had the title shot tonight. Myers said he got it because Moose wanted the night off. A giant pizza was delivered to Dice because he wanted to load up on carbs. Myers and VSK took a slice, walked off, and said they would be watching tonight.

(2) “SPEEDBALL” MIKE BAILEY vs. JAKE SOMETHING

Ace Austin and Madman Fulton joined Hannifan on commentary. Fans chanted for Bailey on his way to the ring. Jake steamrolled Bailey, but Bailey did a kip-up. Jake knocked Bailey down again. Bailey kicked Jake and dropkicked him out of the ring. Jake pulled Bailey out of the ring and powerbombed him on the apron. Jake punched Bailey down.

Bailey battled back but Jake quickly cut him off. Jake missed a dive to the outside and Bailey gave him a moonsault from the apron to the floor. Bailey gave Jake a series of kicks and gave him a spinning splash for a two count. Jake made a comeback but got caught with a spinning kick. Bailey got the win after a double knee flip from the top rope.

WINNER: Mike Bailey in 4:00.

(D.L.’s Take: An impressive TV debut for Bailey and I look forward to seeing more.)

-The Good Brothers and Violent By Design were backstage and argued about whose fault it was that they lost at Hard To Kill. Eric Young said it was a business arrangement, but imagined what it could become. They saw that Rhino was laid out after being attacked by the ROH wrestlers. They helped him up then started beating on him. [c]

-Gia Miller interviewed Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green. Gia said they were both unsuccessful in winning titles at Hard To Kill. She asked what was next. Cardona said he would stay ready and make his own opportunities. Chelsea said his match was amazing and he should have won. She said that she could have and should have won also.

Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans approached and ran off Gia. Tasha said the opportunity slipped through Chelsea’s fingers because Tasha snatched it. Tasha said it was good that Chelsea lost because it would be rough waking up to a loser. Chelsea challenged Tasha to a match next week. Tasha said no and Chelsea pushed her down into the chair. Chelsea told her to think about it.

(3) MASHA SLAMOVICH vs. VERT VIXEN

Masha charged Vert at the bell and threw her around by the hair. Masha gave Vert a series of kicks. Masha missed a splash in the corner. Vert went for offense but Masha no-sold it. Masha gave Vert a clothesline and a brainbuster for the win.

WINNER: Masha Slamovich in 2:00.

(D.L.’s Take: An effective squash.)

-As Masha was walking backstage, she crossed paths with Josh Alexander and they exchanged glances. Fans chanted “Walking Weapon”. Alexander took the mic. He said he was told that he needs to keep his emotions in check. He talked about going through Suzuki and Jonah and he never lost focus. He said the image of what Moose did to him in front of his wife and child will be burned into his memory.

Alexander called himself the uncrowned champion until Moose can beat him. He said Moose was avoiding him. He said that Moose would have to go through him. He said if he didn’t get a title shot, he had to think about if Impact Wrestling was the place for him. All of a sudden, music played and Charlie Haas walked to the ring.

Fans chanted for Haas and Hannifan said he couldn’t believe his eyes. Alexander and Haas stared at each other. Haas introduced himself to Alexander and to the crowd. He said it was the first time he has ever been in an Impact ring. He said that he and Alexander had the same traits; they have cauliflower ears, they had to learn holds and counters, and they were both part of great tag teams.

Haas called Alexander the pinnacle and Haas said he has a lot left in the tank. Haas challenged him to a match. Alexander said he knows who Haas is. He said he looked up to Haas and it would be an honor to step in the ring with him. Alexander said when he gets his World Title match, he will accept the match. Alexander said that Haas was just another obstacle.

Haas punched him and they brawled. Security ran to the ring and broke it up. Haas went up the ramp and fans chanted his name. Alexander took the mic and accepted the match.

-Mickie James approached Rok-C in the dressing room and shook hands. Mickie said she was doing amazing things. Rok-C said she saw Mickie’s match at Hard To Kill and she killed it. Mickie said she was excited to watch the match tonight. Mickie warned Rok-C that Deonna was tough and ready to go to any level to win. Rok-C thanked Mickie for her advice. [c]

(4) MOOSE (c) vs. ZICKY DICE- Impact Wrestling World Title Match

Moose came out in street clothes. Brian Myers joined Hannifan on commentary. Myers called Dice an idiot. Dice charged Moose at the bell. Moose choke slammed Dice and put his foot on his chest for the win.

WINNER: Moose in seconds.

-W. Morrissey’s music played and he marched to the ring. Moose and Morrissey brawled. Morrissey booted Dice. Moose left the ring and went up the ramp. VSK got in the ring to check on Dice. Morrissey held up the World Title belt. Morrissey choke slammed VSK. Morrissey went up the ramp and chased Moose. Backstage, Morrissey was searching for Moose. He went outside and a car sped off. [c]

-Raj Singh walked to the ring and took the mic. He insulted the crowd and said he was dealing with disrespect. He challenged someone from the back. Jonah’s music played and he walked to the ring.

(5) RAJ SINGH vs. JONAH

Scott D’Amore joined Hannifan on commentary. Scott said that he was informed by ROH officials that Jonathan Gresham and Rok-C were here representing Ring of Honor, but the rest were renegades. Singh hit Jonah, but Jonah didn’t sell. Jonah clotheslined Singh to the mat. Singh came back with punches. Jonah tossed Singh to the mat and followed with a senton. Jonah splashed Singh from the top rope for the pin.

WINNER: Jonah in 1:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Quick squash to help rebuild Jonah after his loss on Saturday to Alexander at Hard To Kill.)

-The Influence said hi to The IInspiration. They called the IInspiration lazy for not coming to work. Kaleb insulted their talk show. Rosemary and Havok approached. Havok said their schedule was open. Decay challenged them to a match next week. A man interrupted to say that they need medical help. Eddie Edwards was shown writing on the floor. [c]

-Gia Miller interviewed Jonathan Gresham backstage. He said he had no idea about the ROH attacks. He said there had been a war in ROH and the Pure side won. Steve Maclin approached and he called Gresham a liar that he didn’t know about the attacks. Maclin said you don’t turn your back on your brothers. Gresham asked if Maclin was questioning his honor. Gresham challenged Maclin to a Pure Rules match next week.

-Hannifan ran down the matches for next week’s show:

Tasha Steelz vs. Chelsea Green

Doc Gallows and Joe Doering vs. Heath and Rhino

Charlie Haas vs. Josh Alexander

Jonathan Gresham vs. Steve Maclin

-Ian Riccaboni joined Tom Hannifan. He apologized for the attacks.

(6) ROK-C (ROH Women’s Champion) vs. DEONNA PURRAZZO (AAA Reina de Reinas Champion) – Title vs. Title Match

Hannifan mentioned that Mickie James would be entering the Royal Rumble as Impact Knockouts Champion. Matthew Rehwoldt joined the commentary team as well. Fans chanted for Rok-C. Rok-C got the early advantage and mocked Deonna. Rok-C took Deonna to the mat, but Deonna escaped to ringside. [c]

Rok-C gave Deonna a series of arm drags. Rok-C climbed the ropes, but Deonna knocked her off. Deonna worked on Rok-C’s arm. Deonna stomped Rok-C’s hand. Rok-C battled back with punches. Deonna went back to working the arm. Deonna twisted Rok-C’s arms around her neck. Rok-C got out of the hold. Deonna missed a charge and her shoulder hit the ring post.

Fans chanted for Rok-C. Rok-C caught Deonna with a Thesz Press from the second rope, followed by punches. Rok-C went for a crossface but her arm was in pain and she broke the hold. Deonna made a comeback and gave a knee lift to the arm. Deonna put Rok-C in an armlock but Rok-C got out and made a comeback, including scoring a two count after a Code Rok. Deonna put Rok-C in an armlock but Rok-C turned it into a crossface.

Deonna countered with an armbar and double wrist lock. The referee was going to call for the bell, but Rok-C pulled his pants leg to stop him. Deonna turned the hold into the Venus De Milo and the referee called for the bell.

WINNER: Deonna Purrazzo in 15:00 to win the ROH Women’s Title.

After the match, Maria Kanellis got in the ring. Deonna waved her off. Taven, Bennett, Vincent, and PCO jumped in the ring. Rehwoldt tried to make the save but he got jumped. Rich Swann and Willie Mack got in the ring but they got beat up. Riccaboni said he wasn’t with them and the attack was disgusting. The ROH faction celebrated in the ring as the fans booed.

(D.L.’s Take: This built to a really good match. They both worked really well together and I wouldn’t have minded if it had gone a little longer. It will be interesting to see where the ROH Women’s belt goes from here. The post-match angle was good too.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: A pretty good re-set show. Impact continued the momentum from the great Hard To Kill show. The Moose vs. W. Morrissey feud is heating up and the fans are getting behind Morrissey. The squash match format was effectively used for Moose, Jonah and Masha Slamovich. Great in-ring action this week with Chris Bey vs. Laredo Kid and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rok-C. The Ring of Honor invasion angle has added a lot to the show as well. Impact continues to be on a good course.

