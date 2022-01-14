News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 1/14 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #155 of the PWTorch (1-9-92) including Graham talks steroids and Hogan, David Shultz, Bill Eadie Torch Talk, Luger leaving WCW, more (137 min.)

January 14, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick and Alex kick off the second episode of the “PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast” Dailycast by reading fan reviews of Starrcade ‘91, then pivoting to Lex Luger’s run in WCW and his upcoming departure. They then turn their attention to discussing the bombshell quote by Superstar Billy Graham claiming he personally injected Hulk Hogan with steroids. They continue by covering the recent wave of media interest in the steroids in wrestling topic, including Wade Keller’s Torch Talk with Bill Eadie and Wade’s own editorial covering the steroid issue. Finally, the two wrap up by sharing a few interesting notes on the upcoming Royal Rumble and SNME events.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


VOTE IN OUR POLLS

Who do you think will prove to be the most valuable recent AEW signing over the next year?
 
pollcode.com free polls

Stay connected

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021