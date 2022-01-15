FREE PODCAST 1/15 – WKPWP Interview Classic (5 Yrs Ago): Keller interviews former WWE Creative Team member Kevin Eck about relationship between Vince and Creative Team, WM planning, more (113 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode, we jump back five years to PWTorch editor Wade Keller’s interview from Jan. 12, 2016 with former WWE Creative Team member and current wrestling columnist Kevin Eck. Kevin talked about a range of current events including WrestleMania potential line-ups, Roman Reigns’s potential heel turn, the relationship between Vince McMahon and Creative Team and how they communicate, the history of WM planning and how far in advance PPV line-ups are penciled in, what match will headline WM this year, bullying in WWE between JBL-types and newer wrestlers or creative team members, JBL’s berating of the woman wrestler on Raw this week and Rich Swann making fun of Neville’s ears on 205 Live this week could Miz win the Rumble this year, Hall of Fame formatting, the relationship between Creative Team members and wrestlers out of the workplace, and MCW-Hardys-Eck news.

