Mustafa Ali requests release from WWE

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

January 16, 2022

PHOTO CREDIT: Mustafa Ali Twitter
Mustafa Ali announced on Twitter that he has requested his release from the WWE. Ali posted a video with music and words that read:

I have a message that is much bigger than my dreams in pro wrestling. Despite my best efforts, I will not be able to deliver this message while working with WWE. Therefore, I am requesting my release from WWE.

Ali debuted with the WWE in the Cruiserweight Classic in 2016. He was a staple of the 205 Live brand and the face of the Retribution faction. Most recently, he teamed with Mansoor as a tag team.

