The Rock to appear as special guest for Monday Night Football

The Rock will join Peyton and Eli Manning on the ManningCast for Monday Night Football on ESPN2. The Rock took to Twitter to hype the news. The Arizona Cardinals are facing the Los Angeles Rams in the final NFL wildcard playoff game.

ONE ROCK⚡️💪🏾 TWO MANNINGS 🏈💪🏼 THREE FANNY PACKS 🙋🏽‍♂️🙋🏻‍♂️🙋🏻‍♂️ Tune in to #MondayNightFootball with Peyton and Eli Manning. THIS MONDAY at 8:45ET💯🏈@omahaprod#TheBiggestShowYet 💥 pic.twitter.com/I8FSTfkFW8 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 16, 2022

ManningCast is a simulcast of Monday Night Football with both Manning brothers on commentary. The is the first time The Rock has appeared on the show.

