The Rock to appear as special guest for Monday Night Football

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

January 16, 2022

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
The Rock will join Peyton and Eli Manning on the ManningCast for Monday Night Football on ESPN2. The Rock took to Twitter to hype the news. The Arizona Cardinals are facing the Los Angeles Rams in the final NFL wildcard playoff game.

ManningCast is a simulcast of Monday Night Football with both Manning brothers on commentary. The is the first time The Rock has appeared on the show.

