WWE announces key segments for Monday Night Raw

WWE has announces segments involving Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, and RK-Bro for this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

On Twitter, the company teased that Becky Lynch would address Doudrop as her upcoming opponent for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship after Doudrop defeated Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair last week to earn a title shot. In addition, Bobby Lashley and MVP will respond to Brock Lesnar and RK-Bro will try to regroup after losing their WWE Raw Tag Team Championships to Alpha Academy.

Lashley is set to face Lesnar at the Royal Rumble for the WWE Championship. Other Royal Rumble matches include both the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble match with WrestleMania championship matches on the line in both and Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Championship.

