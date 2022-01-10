1/10 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on Belair vs. Doudrop vs. Morgan, RK-Bro defend against American Alpha, Alexa Bliss’s journey back video

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

JANUARY 10, 2022

PHILADELPHIA, PA. AT WELLS FARGO CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves

[HOUR ONE]

-A lengthy video package aired recapping last week’s main event.

(Keller’s Analysis: This is a good idea considering the main events are seen by a significantly smaller number of viewers than the first hour typically is. Plus, it’s just good to emphasize what’s most important and refresh people’s memories.)

-They went live to the arena where Jimmy Smith introduced the show as the camera panned the audience.

-Brock Lesnar’s entrance theme played and he made his way to the ring along with Paul Heyman. Corey Graves plugged Lesnar’s match against Bobby Lashley at the Royal Rumble. They cut backstage to Lashely and MVP watching Lesnar and Heyman on a monitor. In walked Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin, cheering him on. Cedric said since they’re back together at the Hurt Business, they’re glad he’s finally getting this match against Lesnar. Lashley asked what he was talking about. He said there is no more Hurt Business because he works alone, so get the hell out of there. Shelton and Cedric looked disappointed and then left.

Lesnar was pacing and smiling in the ring. He said he excited to be back in Philadelphia. Then Lashley’s music interrupted. Hey looked irked. Lashley and MVP walked to the ring. MVP introduced Lashley to boos from the audience. Lashley said as one super athlete to another, it’s an honor to look him the eye and tell him that for 20 years, he has been ducking and running from him. Lesnar laughed. “With all due respect, it’s an honor for me to be in the ring with me,” Lesnar said in a mocking tone. “And I must apologize, Bobby. For the last 20 years, I’ve been winning championships in this ring and other rings, so that doesn’t fall on me, that falls on you.” He said he didn’t have a clue who he was until he met him at Day 1. He said it’s his fault he didn’t climb the ladder of success and enter the same arenas he did. He said if they had met, he’d have already beaten him and they wouldn’t be in the ring again tonight.

Lesnar told MVP and Lashley that they’re dressing fancy. He asked MVP what the thread count is. Lashley said Lesnar is a comedian now. He said they’ll sit front row watching him do his stand-up routine as a former WWE Champion. Lesnar told Heyman, “Knock knock.” Heyman said, “Brock Lesnar does a knock knock joke in Philadelphia. I thought I saw it all.” He then told Brock, “Who’s there?” Lesnar: “Bobby…” Heyman: “Bobby who?” Lesnar: “Exactly.” Fans laughed. Lesnar told Lashley that it’s impossible to beat him, especially when you’re a Brock Lesnar wannabe. He dropped the mic in front of Lashley and left. Heyman strutted behind Lesnar, laughing the whole way.

(Keller’s Analysis: It’s fun watching Lesnar have fun out there. Lashley is carrying himself like a top star opposite of Lesnar in the ring. They’re making this match feel like years in the making. I’m still not sure how connected and sequential the Lesnar-Heyman dynamic is with everything on Smackdowm with them and Reigns, though.)

Cedric and Shelton jumped Lashley. Lashley easily fended them both off. He rammed Shelton into the ringpost and Cedric into the ringside barricade.

(Keller’s Analysis: I was thinking that segment with Shelton and Cedric was to plant the seed of them being involved in the finish of the Lesnar-Lashley match at the Royal Rumble – perhaps helping Lashley win to earn his renewed interest in aligning with them or perhaps helping Lesnar win to give Lashley an out. It seems clear if they do interfere, it’ll be against Lashley, not helping him.)