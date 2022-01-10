News Ticker

C.M. Punk set to make Hall of Fame induction

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

January 10, 2022

C.M. Punk will be on hand for the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame on January 22 and will induct Dave Prazak. GCW announced the news via social media on Monday.

Other inductees this year include Homicide, Jerry Lynn, LuFisto, Tracy Smothers, and Ruckus. The 2022 induction ceremony will take place live on GCW’s Youtube channel from The Cutting Room in New York City. Later that weekend, GCW will run The WRLD on GCW show live from the Hammerstein Ballroom.

