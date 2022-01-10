C.M. Punk set to make Hall of Fame induction

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

C.M. Punk will be on hand for the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame on January 22 and will induct Dave Prazak. GCW announced the news via social media on Monday.

*BREAKING* DAVE PRAZAK will be inducted into the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame by CM PUNK! GCW & Orange Crush present

The Indie Wrestling Hall Of Fame

Sat 1/22 – 7PM

The Cutting Room – NYC Get Tix:https://t.co/zYFocQMFy4 Streaming LIVE and FREE on the GCW Youtube Channel! pic.twitter.com/moAYmn98Lc — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) January 10, 2022

Other inductees this year include Homicide, Jerry Lynn, LuFisto, Tracy Smothers, and Ruckus. The 2022 induction ceremony will take place live on GCW’s Youtube channel from The Cutting Room in New York City. Later that weekend, GCW will run The WRLD on GCW show live from the Hammerstein Ballroom.

