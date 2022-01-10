News Ticker

Bron Breakker reveals when he found out about NXT debut

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

January 10, 2022

Bron Breakker found out about his NXT debut just the day before he made it. The new NXT Champion talked with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful and detailed his mindset ahead of his first appearance on such short notice.

“The day before. The night before,” Breakker told Sapp about when he found out about the debut. “The dynamic was a bit different back then. Things were different. I was just focused on the daily training and trying to get better. I still have a ton of work to do and I’m still new. During that time, I was brand new. All I was focused on was practice and being on time and those things.”

Breakker has been the face of the new NXT 2.0 that launched in September. He defeated Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT Championship in the main event of last week’s NXT New Year’s Evil show.

