Samoa Joe reportedly released from WWE

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

January 6, 2022

"NXT Takeover: The End" photo - June 8, 2016 (credit Josh Parry/PWTorch)
Samoa Joe has been released from WWE.

Sean Ross Sapp is reporting that Joe is out of NXT after recently serving as a coach for the brand. He is another name on a long list of NXT cuts that took place this week. Joe was released earlier in 2021, but rehired by Triple H to be William Regal’s enforcer. Joe defeated Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship at Takeover 36. Joe gave up the title due to injury in September.

Joe has been a member of the WWE roster in some capacity since 2015. He is the only three time NXT Champion in the company’s history.

