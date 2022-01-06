Samoa Joe reportedly released from WWE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Samoa Joe has been released from WWE.

Sean Ross Sapp is reporting that Joe is out of NXT after recently serving as a coach for the brand. He is another name on a long list of NXT cuts that took place this week. Joe was released earlier in 2021, but rehired by Triple H to be William Regal’s enforcer. Joe defeated Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship at Takeover 36. Joe gave up the title due to injury in September.

Extremely fortunate and grateful to all the young & amazing talent I had the pleasure of working with in the past months. Only saddened at the loss of an “excuse” to see their continued growth & achievement . I am very excited for there future,….. and mine 🙃 — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) January 7, 2022

Joe has been a member of the WWE roster in some capacity since 2015. He is the only three time NXT Champion in the company’s history.

