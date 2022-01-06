Bron Breakker talks winning the NXT Championship, changing of the NXT guard, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Winning the NXT Championship was a “surreal moment” according to Bron Breakker.

In an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri at CBS Sports, Breakker talked in detail about winning the title at NXT New Year’s Evil this week and what his family thinks of his current run.

“It was a surreal moment,” Breakker said. “I’ll remember that for the rest of my life. It was just unbelievable. It still hasn’t set in yet, it only happened 12 hours ago. That was really cool. My dad, it was the first time he’s ever seen me work and he sat front row. It was cool. It was a moment. That’s a moment I’ll cherish forever … It’s crazy, man. They’re (Rick and Scott Steiner) proud of me. You know what I mean? They’re happy for me. They’re kind of living through me in a way, a little bit. They’re very involved. Talking to me, giving me tips, help, whatever the case is. It’s cool, man. I could see it makes them happy, man. It’s a really cool thing.”

In terms of what kind of champion Breakker wants to be? He says he’ll be a fighting champion for the people. “I want to be for the people,” Breakker said. “I want to be a fighting champion. I want to make the WWE Universe proud. I want to be electrifying and fun to watch. I want people to be on the edge of their seat when I come out because they love me and they can’t wait to see what I’m going to do next. I just want to be an honorable champion and representation of this company and show what we’re all about here at NXT. That’s it.”

Breakker made his NXT debut in conjunction with the launch of NXT 2.0 in the fall of 2021. He was victorious with team 2.0 at NXT War Games in November.

