HEYDORN’S NXT 2.0 RECEIPT 1/4: Bron Breakker wins NXT Championship and solidifies spot as face of the brand

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of NXT 2.0 has wrapped. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and relive some of the madness.

-Carmelo Hayes is quite the talent. He had one heck of a match with Roderick Strong and is one of the few 2.0 talents that isn’t being carried through matches right now. Nothing wrong with that, but Hayes is further ahead of the curve than the other 2.0 acts at this point.

-RIP Cruiserweight Championship. The title had seen ups and downs in a company that just didn’t care enough about it.

-Grayson Waller held his own with A.J. Styles on the microphone. Next week we’ll see if he can keep up in the ring.

-Styles was full on babyface in his demeanor and promo content. Tough to see him have to juggle this feud and the Omos squash, but Styles is made and will be hard to truly mess up with hodge podge booking.

-They put a bow on the MSK reclamation project via a clean and exciting win over Imperium. Riddle has helped frame their act, but now that they are on their own, they need to keep momentum.

-Joe Gacy and Harland in the Dusty Classic makes a lot of sense. Something still off about this partnership and a run as a true tag team can go one of two ways. One, it could help their act gel together and get better. Two, the issues are exasperated during matches, shining a light on just how off they are. Tick, tock. Time will tell.

-Mandy Rose got a helicopter entrance? Charlotte Flair is seething somewhere folks. Look out.

-Not surprising to see Mandy Rose retain the NXT Women’s Championship. She stacked her opponents, so you have to wonder just who the heck is next to face her. Io Shirai? A good option for where Rose is at as champion.

-Bron Breakker is the new NXT Champion. He had a good match and can thank Tommaso Ciampa for helping guide him through it. Breakker is going to be positioned as the face of the brand. The crowd is buying him right now, but the true test will be how they react long term with Breakker forced on them each week.

CATCH-UP: William Regal and other key NXT staff released from WWE