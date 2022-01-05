William Regal and other key NXT staff released from WWE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE made significant changes to NXT coming out of New Year’s Evil.

PWInsider is reporting that William Regal, Road Dogg, and other key members of the NXT staff have been released from the company. Per a WWE statement, the changes were made due to the continued evolution of NXT 2.0. The full list of releases are:

William Regal

Road Dogg

Christopher Guy

George Carroll

Scott Armstrong

Ryan Katz

Dave Kapoor

NXT rebranded to NXT 2.0 in the fall of 2021 and has since featured a crop of new talent on display including Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Von Wagner, and others. The pivot in the tone of the company led to notable NXT talents like Adam Cole and and Kyle O’Reilly to leave the brand for AEW.

Last night at New Year’s Evil, Bron Breakker defeated Tommaso Ciampa to become the NXT Champion.

