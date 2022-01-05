C.M. Punk match announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

C.M. Punk will face Wardlow on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The match was made official during this week’s TBS Dynamite debut.

On this week’s Dynamite, C.M. Punk ran to the ring and interrupted MJF’s match before it began. Punk hit his opponent with the GTS, causing MJF to lose the match via disqualification. Both men then traded verbal jabs on the microphone, with Punk telling MJF that he simply wanted to “kick his ass.” MJF teased that he would finally agree to a match with Punk, but pivoted and dropped Wardlow’s name instead. Punk agreed to the match on the spot.

MJF and C.M. Punk have been feuding since November. Punk, Darby Allin, & Sting recently defeated MJF & FTR, but MJF dodged Punk for that entire match.

