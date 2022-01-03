Cody Rhodes set to defend TNT Championship at AEW Battle of the Belts

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Cody Rhodes will defend the TNT Championship against Sammy Guevara at AEW Battle of the Belts on January 8. Cody defeated Guevara on the Christmas night episode of AEW Dynamite to win the TNT Championship for the third time.

After #CodyRhodes became 3x TNT Champ vs @sammyguevara Christmas night, the #SpanishGod made a New Year’s resolution to regain the Title. This Saturday LIVE @ 8pm ET/7pmCT on TNT at the inaugural Battle of the Belts, the rematch: TNT Champion Cody Rhodes defends vs Sammy Guevara! pic.twitter.com/MH8PBqYHKK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 3, 2022

Battle of the Belts is a special piece of AEW content that will air on TNT after Dynamite moves to TBS this week. Per AEW’s new television contract, the company will run four of these events each year. The program will be one hour long and also features Britt Baker vs. Riho for the AEW Women’s World Championship.

