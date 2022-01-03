News Ticker

Cody Rhodes set to defend TNT Championship at AEW Battle of the Belts

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

January 3, 2022

Cody with his entourage (photo courtesy AEW)
Cody Rhodes will defend the TNT Championship against Sammy Guevara at AEW Battle of the Belts on January 8. Cody defeated Guevara on the Christmas night episode of AEW Dynamite to win the TNT Championship for the third time.

Battle of the Belts is a special piece of AEW content that will air on TNT after Dynamite moves to TBS this week. Per AEW’s new television contract, the company will run four of these events each year. The program will be one hour long and also features Britt Baker vs. Riho for the AEW Women’s World Championship.

