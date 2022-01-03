News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 1/3 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: (1-3-2017) Keller & Bryant discuss JBL & Heyman whining about fan criticism of WWE, should WWE rehire Hogan, live callers & emails (119 min.)

January 3, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (1-3-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch columnist Travis Bryant to discuss the WWE Network show from Monday night called “Bring it to the Table” where JBL and Paul Heyman whined about fans who are critical of WWE, should WWE rehire Hulk Hogan, plus conversations about Alexa Bliss, American Alpha, New Day, USA Network’s satisfaction with WWE, and more with live callers and emails throughout.

