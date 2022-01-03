News Ticker

Brock Lesnar to appear on Monday Night Raw

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

January 3, 2022

PHOTO CREDIT: WWE
Brock Lesnar will open this week’s Monday Night Raw. WWE announced the news via social media on Monday afternoon and will kick off the show. Lesnar won the WWE Championship at WWE Day One after being inserted into the fatal four-way match between Big E, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, and Seth Rollins.

Lesnar was originally scheduled to face Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship, but the match was cancelled due to Reigns testing positive for COVID-19. There is no timetable for Reigns to return to the fold.

