Brock Lesnar to appear on Monday Night Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Brock Lesnar will open this week’s Monday Night Raw. WWE announced the news via social media on Monday afternoon and will kick off the show. Lesnar won the WWE Championship at WWE Day One after being inserted into the fatal four-way match between Big E, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, and Seth Rollins.

Lesnar was originally scheduled to face Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship, but the match was cancelled due to Reigns testing positive for COVID-19. There is no timetable for Reigns to return to the fold.

CATCH-UP: Former WWE Champion written off television due to injury