SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE announced on their website that Universal Champion Roman Reigns is off the Day One PPV tonight after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier today.

The company also announced that Brock Lesnar has been added to the WWE Championship match, which will now be a five-way with Big E defending against Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, and Seth Rollins. The show will air on PPV and stream on Peacock.