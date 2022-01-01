FREE PODCAST 1/1 – WKPWP Interview Classic (5 & 10 Yrs Ago): Keller chats with Mark Madden about Nitro days, future of industry, then Big Vito talks ECW, WCW, WWE, stiffest opponent (152 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the first of a double-header Interview Classic episode, we jump back five years to Wade’s interview from Dec. 29, 2016 with former Pro Wrestling Torch columnist and WCW Nitro cohost Mark Madden who talks about WWE women’s rise, Ronda Rousey-WWE, Cruiserweights, Nitro era and the demise of WCW, today’s announcing, Roman Reigns, and more.

Then in a bonus flashback from Dec. 28, 2011 with hosts PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill and PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell, McNeill interviews Big Vito with live callers and emails. Topics include his WWE & WCW & ECW runs, memories of the Mamalukes, wearing a dress in WWE, working in the ECW Arena, why Vito stopped wearing a dress in WWE, his stiffest opponent, wanting to work with Kurt Angle, his current standing with WWE & TNA, not being retired and still working, why TNA’s angle with Angle fighting in a bar was unrealistic, WWE.com’s “turkey” feature that he took offense to, and more. In the VIP Aftershow, Caldwell & McNeill dive into the McNeill Mailbag and break down the Live Events Center.

