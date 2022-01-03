Former WWE Champion written off television due to injury

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Drew McIntyre has been written off WWE television as of Saturday’s Day One PPV event.

PWInsider is reporting that McIntyre has been managing real neck issues and the backstage angle with Happy Corbin was an avenue to write him off TV, so he can undergo evaluation. The report does not indicate a timetable for a return, but the hope is his absence will be short-lived.

McIntyre defeated Madcap Moss at WWE Day One, but was then assaulted by Happy Corbin later in the night. Corbin targeted his neck and left McIntyre laying and in need of medical attention.

