News Ticker

Former WWE Champion written off television due to injury

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

January 3, 2022

Drew Galloway (art credit Matt Charlton & Sam Gardiner © PWTorch)
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Drew McIntyre has been written off WWE television as of Saturday’s Day One PPV event.

PWInsider is reporting that McIntyre has been managing real neck issues and the backstage angle with Happy Corbin was an avenue to write him off TV, so he can undergo evaluation. The report does not indicate a timetable for a return, but the hope is his absence will be short-lived.

McIntyre defeated Madcap Moss at WWE Day One, but was then assaulted by Happy Corbin later in the night. Corbin targeted his neck and left McIntyre laying and in need of medical attention.

CATCH-UP: Brock Lesnar wins the WWE Championship at WWE Day One

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


VOTE IN OUR POLLS

Who do you think will prove to be the most valuable recent AEW signing over the next year?
 
pollcode.com free polls
Who do you want to see unseat Kenny Omega as the AEW World Champion?
 
pollcode.com free polls

Stay connected

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021