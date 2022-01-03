News Ticker

Sasha Banks makes public comments after injury scare

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

January 3, 2022

PHOTO CREDIT: WWE
Sasha Banks took to Twitter to comment on an injury scare over the weekend. Banks was assisted out of the ring after seemingly injuring her left knee in a back breaker spot during a match with Charlotte Flair. Banks said she was fine and appreciated the well wishes from fans.

Banks and Charlotte have consistently worked together on the house show loop. There hasn’t been any official comments from WWE on this injury.

