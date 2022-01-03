VIP AUDIO 1/2 – Keller’s Focus On AEW: Big Swole details her dissatisfaction with representation on and off camera in AEW, Tony Khan’s response and the backlash to it (41 min.)

News Ticker

January 3, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s new podcast series, “Focus On… AEW,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:

  • Big Swole’s comments about her experience in AEW and her issues with representation on and off camera.
  • Tony Khan’s response on Twitter and the backlash from it.
  • What Powerhouse Hobbs and Lio Rush said publicly.
  • A look at who AEW has and hasn’t pushed in comparison to WWE over the last year or so.
  • Thoughts on all of this and where to go from here.

