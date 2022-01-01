Brock Lesnar wins the WWE Championship at WWE Day One

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Brock Lesnar is the new WWE Champion.

After being inserted into the WWE Championship match late due to Roman Reigns testing positive for COVID-19, Lesnar hit Big E with an F5 before making a pin for the victory. Big E, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Bobby Lashley all got offense in on Lesnar, but Lesnar evened the odds with each of them by the end of the match.

Lesnar was originally scheduled to face Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship, but plans shifted due to the positive test. There is no indication as to how long Reigns will be out of action for. He took a hiatus from the company at the beginning of the pandemic due to his previous health issues.

