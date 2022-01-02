FREE PODCAST 1/1 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: Heydorn & Sage talk WWE Day 1 including Lesnar wins WWE Championship, Lynch vs. Morgan, more (100 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Zack Heydorn and Tyler Sage from PWTorch.com fill in for Greg Parks to take calls and discuss WWE Day 1. Specific discussion points include the impact losing Roman Reigns had on the show, pros and cons of Brock Lesnar beating Big E for the WWE Championship, successful booking of Morgan vs. Lynch, a quiet crowd, Peacock commercial issues, quick thoughts on Tony Khan, and more. Enjoy!



