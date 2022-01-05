News Ticker

First TBS Champion crowned on AEW Dynamite

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

January 5, 2022

Jade Cargill is the first AEW TBS Champion.

Cargill defeated Ruby Soho in the finals of the TBS Championship tournament on this week’s Dynamite to become the inaugural champion. Cargill defeated Red Velvet and Thunder Rosa to get to the finals of the tournament. Soho defeated Penelope Ford, Nyla Rose, and Kris Statlander on her way to the final match.

The TBS Championship is a secondary championship title in the AEW Women’s Division much like the TNT Championship in the men’s division. Cargill does not have a lead challenger lined up for her newly won title.

