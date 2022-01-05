First TBS Champion crowned on AEW Dynamite

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jade Cargill is the first AEW TBS Champion.

From 12 women down to 1 winner – @Jade_cargill is your first TBS Champion here on this historic night!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/QUO7PcfggS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 6, 2022

Cargill defeated Ruby Soho in the finals of the TBS Championship tournament on this week’s Dynamite to become the inaugural champion. Cargill defeated Red Velvet and Thunder Rosa to get to the finals of the tournament. Soho defeated Penelope Ford, Nyla Rose, and Kris Statlander on her way to the final match.

The TBS Championship is a secondary championship title in the AEW Women’s Division much like the TNT Championship in the men’s division. Cargill does not have a lead challenger lined up for her newly won title.

