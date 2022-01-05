News Ticker

AEW announces Beach Break episodes of Dynamite and Rampage

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

January 5, 2022

Beach Break will make it’s return to AEW at the end of January. Tony Khan made the announcement during an interview on the Rasslin’ podcast. Beach Break will emanate from Cleveland, Ohio on January 26. Dynamite and Rampage will both be taped that night.

Last year, Beach Break featured the wedding of Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford, Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa, and a tag team battle royal.

Matches for this year’s Beach Break have not been announced.

