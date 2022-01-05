AEW announces Beach Break episodes of Dynamite and Rampage

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Beach Break will make it’s return to AEW at the end of January. Tony Khan made the announcement during an interview on the Rasslin’ podcast. Beach Break will emanate from Cleveland, Ohio on January 26. Dynamite and Rampage will both be taped that night.
🔴BREAKING NEWS 🔴 As revealed today on @barstoolsports @rasslin, #AEWBeachBreak 2022 will take place in CLEVELAND, OH (Jan 26) on #AEWDynamite & 1st-ever Beach Break #AEWRampage at @wolsteincenter! Don’t miss Dynamite’s @TBSNetwork debut TONIGHT @ 8pm ET/7pm CT, & back @ 8pm PT! https://t.co/UIqPIOsdvW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 5, 2022
Last year, Beach Break featured the wedding of Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford, Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa, and a tag team battle royal.
Matches for this year’s Beach Break have not been announced.
