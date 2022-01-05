AEW announces Beach Break episodes of Dynamite and Rampage

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Beach Break will make it’s return to AEW at the end of January. Tony Khan made the announcement during an interview on the Rasslin’ podcast. Beach Break will emanate from Cleveland, Ohio on January 26. Dynamite and Rampage will both be taped that night.

Last year, Beach Break featured the wedding of Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford, Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa, and a tag team battle royal.

Matches for this year’s Beach Break have not been announced.

CATCH-UP: Christian Cage talks time in AEW, working with Kenny Omega, more