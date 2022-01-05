Christian Cage talks time in AEW, working with Kenny Omega, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Christian Cage recognizes the opportunity that AEW has given him and is appreciative of what he has done to date, including headlining the company’s biggest PPV ever. In an interview with ET Canada, Cage talked about the young talent in AEW and about what it was like to work with Kenny Omega.

“For me, it’s one of those things where I had heard the buzz about Kenny for years, but I’d never really seen a full match of his until he was really kind of on top in New Japan,” Cage said of Omega. “And when I watched his matches at that point, I was thinking, ‘Damn, if I could have gotten the ring with this guy, we could have done some special stuff.’ It was what-ifs, you know, like dream match type stuff. To be actually able to get in there and have a couple of matches with him. We had the match in the first episode of ‘Rampage’ where I beat him for the Impact title. Hey, we’re one-on-one we still have to have that the rubber match here at some point down the line. It was huge. To be able to headline, to this point, the biggest pay-per-view that AEW has ever put on it is, it’s pretty special. It’s not lost on me that opportunity that I had to main event that pay-per-view. It’s pretty big.”

Cage assessed the young talent outside of his Jurassic Express partners and said AEW has a lot of it.

“I think there are the obvious ones like MJF,” Cage said of the young AEW acts. “He is very gifted on the microphone and that sometimes even overshadows the fact that he’s very good in the ring. And I look at a guy like Ricky Starks, who is also super talented. He can really talk. He’s got that kind of aura about him, there’s something there with him. He has the potential to be a huge star. Those are the kind of two guys off the top of my head that I think are pretty damn good.”

Cage joined AEW earlier in 2021 and became the Impact World Champion soon after. He headlined the AEW All Out PPV event against Kenny Omega in a losing effort with the AEW World Championship on the line.

