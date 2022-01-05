1/5 NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING WRESTLE KINGDOM 16 NIGHT TWO RESULTS: Okada or Takagi vs. Ospreay, Tanahashi vs. Kenta, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING WRESTLE KINGDOM 16 NIGHT TWO RESULTS

JANUARY 5, 2022

LIVE FROM TOKYO, JAPAN IN THE TOKYO DOME

(Sean Radican will be along later today with a detailed report as well)

PRE-SHOW MATCHES

(a) TOMOAKI HONMA, YUJI NAGATA & TOGI MAKABE def. BAD LUCK FALE, GEDO & JADO at 6:39 (*)

(Honma got the extremely rare pinfall victory over Gedo when he hit a diving Kokeshi)

(b) MASTER WATO, SATOSHI KOJIMA & HIROYOSHI TENZAN def. EL DESPERADO, TAKA MICHINOKU & YOSHINOBU KANEMARU at 9:23 (**1/4)

(Wato motioned that he wanted a shot at Desperado’s championship before the match started, and he ended up getting the win on Desperado with a new submission hold)

(c) SHINGO TAKAGI, BUSHI & HIROMU TAKAHASHI def. ZACK SABRE JR., TAICHI & DOUKI at 10:27 (**)

(No surprise as Takagi scored the pin on Douki after his main event loss last night)

[WRESTLE KINGDOM 16]

(1) ROBBIE EAGLES & TIGER MASK (c) vs. RYUSUKE TAGUCHI & ROCKY ROMERO vs. TAIJI ISHIMORI & EL PHANTASMO

There were some rough spots early on in the match as all six men were routinely involved. It cleaned up midway through and there were some fun segments with Phantasmo getting ganged up on by the faces. (**)

WINNERS: Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask at 12:20.

(Wells’s Analysis: I’m surprised by the retention here. Fun to see Tiger Mask continue to get a late-career renaissance)

(2) MAYU IWATANI & STARLIGHT KID vs. TAM NAKANO & SAYA KAMITANI

This was incredibly energetic all the way through with fun reversals and spots. The women worked their tails off to increase visibility for the brand. (***1/4)

(Wells’s Analysis: Great that this match got a spot on the main show)

(3) CIMA vs. TORU YANO vs. MINORU SUZUKI vs. CHASE OWENS – 4-way match for King of Pro Wrestling provisional championship 2022

Suzuki won the match after brutalizing Yano first with a sleeper, and then his Gotch-style piledriver. After the match, Yano handcuffed Suzuki to the top rope, likely to position him as the next contender for the championship he usually holds. (*1/2)

(Wells’s Analysis: A minimum of nonsense, surprisingly, as the KOPW trophy takes a break from comedy and gets put on a badass)

(4) HIROOKI GOTO, YOSHI-HASHI & YOH vs. EVIL, YUJIRO TAKAHASHI & SHO (c) – NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Championship

Sho got his win back on Yoh. Refreshingly, the match was shenanigans-free for eight minutes before Dick Togo got involved. (**1/2)

(Wells’s Analysis: Not surprised here either as I expected Yoh to win one night, and Sho the other.)

-A number of wrestlers from Pro Wrestling NOAH entered and ended up having a war of words with Shingo Takagi & Los Ingobernables de Japon ahead of night three in a few days.

-Intermission.

(5) SANADA vs. THE GREAT O-KHAN

The match was very slow early on, but the two found a higher gear later on and worked in some decent reversals. Sanada won with a flash pin, likely opening him up to be one of the first challengers to the championship in the new year. (***1/4)

(Wells’s Analysis: Both guys are still in search of better footing, but this worked well enough)

(6) TETSUYA NAITO vs. JEFF COBB