Announcer reportedly finished with Impact Wrestling

Matt Striker is no longer a part of Impact Wrestling.

PWInsider reports that Striker is finished with the company. Striker took to Twitter to reveal the news, saying he was disappointed to be leaving and that he enjoyed the locker room. That tweet has since been deleted.

Striker joined the Impact Wrestling announce team in January of 2021. Striker is a former announcer and performer for WWE.

