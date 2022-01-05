1/5 AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS: Keller’s detailed report and analysis on Hangman vs. Danielson rematch, Cargill vs. Soho for TBS Title, Santana & Ortiz vs. Jurassic Express, MJF in action

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

[HOUR ONE]

-The Dynamite theme played. Then they went to the arena as pyro blasted and Jim Ross introduced the show. Excalibur and Schiavone joined him in hyping the scheduled segments on the show which include Chris Jericho speaking on TBS for the first time since 1999 and a sit-down with Ross and Serena Deeb.

(1) “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE vs. BRYAN DANIELSON – AEW World Title match

As Danielson came out to his music, Schiavone talked about being back on TBS. Danielson was listed at 13-0-2. Ross noted he hasn’t lost since arriving in AEW. Hangman is listed at 13-1-1 in 2021. The camera aimed up at him from a low angle. The announcers talked about their 60 minute draw. Schiavone said he thinks Danielson had about 70 percent of the match. Excalibur said, “Well, I didn’t watch it with a stop watch, Tony.” (It felt a little testy in tone, but I don’t think that intended.) He said if the match went five more seconds, he thinks Hangman would have won. Schiavone chuckled told him to be make sure his stop watch is running now.

The bell rang five minutes into the hour. Hangman charged, and Danielson avoided him and slid to ringside. He did some jumping jacks. Hangman pursued him. Danielson returned to the ring. Ross said Danielson’s cardio is scary and he’s known as a work out fiend.

Schiavone brought up that there were three judges at ringside, saying they were honorable without mentioning who they were. A minute later, Daniels did more jumping jacks. Hangman put his hands on his hips and looked frustrated. Danielson offered a test of strength, but then locked on a side headlock. Fans chanted, “Let’s Go Hangman / Danielson!” Hangman dove through the ropes when Danielson bailed out again. Hangman went for a Asai moonsault, but Danielson moved. Hangman got right back up and then powerbombed Danielson against the edge of the ring apron.

When Hangman went for a dive through the ropes, Danielson side-stepped him and threw him into the ringside barricade. Then he threw Hangman arm-first into the ringpost. Schiavone said he’s trying to take the Buckshot Lariat away from Hangman. Danielson worked over Hangman’s arm for a few minutes. Hangman took over at ringside at 7:00. Hangman climbed to the top rope, then leaped off the top rope and landed a clothesline for a near fall. Danielson landed a leap through the ropes, but Hangman caught him and tossed Danielson over his head onto the ringside mat. A modest “Cowboy Shit!” chant broke out. Danielson used a drop toe hold to send Hangman into the ringside steps.

Schiavone wondered who had the advantage so far at 9:00. They showed blood trickling from Hangman’s forehead. Danielson pounded away at his forehead as they cut to a split-screen break. [c/ss]

Back from the break, Danielson was still in control. He held Hangman’s hair and headbutted him. Hangman’s face was smeared with blood as Danielson went for a submission hold on the mat. Danielson shifted to punching him. They showed the judges were Jerry Lynn, Paul Wight, and Mark Henry. (The best threesome they could have come up with in-house.) They were talking with each other, comparing notes. (Is that allowed?) Hangman countered a flurry by Danielson. Both ended up on the mat and slow to get up. Hangman landed a hard clothesline in the corner, then a back suplex into a bridge for a near fall.

They grinded it out for few minutes. Hangman countered a Danielson suplex and they ended up suplexing each other over the top rope to the floor without letting go of each other. Danielson landed behind Hangman, then shoved him into the ringpost. Great sequence. Intense match throughout. Fans chanted, “This is awesome!” (It was earned here, 16 minutes into the match.) Schiavone said, “What a way to start our run on TBS!” Hangman yanked Danielson face-first by both of his arms into the ringpost three times, countering Danielson’s initial attempt.

Back in the ring, Hangman headbutted Danielson the same way Danielson did to him earlier. Schiavone said this is a fight, not a match. Danielson was bleeding from his forehead as Hangman did jumping jacks to continue to give back some of the mindgames that Danielson did earlier. They cut to a split-screen break with Danielson down at ringside. Medics checked on him during the break. [c/ss]

Back from the break, Hangman mounted Danielson on the top turnbuckle and headbutted him rapid-fire. Then he gave him a top rope moonsault powerslam for a near fall. That looks potentially deadly if Hangman was slightly off when he landed. Excalibur touted the three judges as former world champions. Danielson shoved Hangman off the top rope at 22:00. When he leaped at Hangman off the ring apron, Hangman caught him and gave him a Dead Eye on the floor. He threw Danielson back into the ring and had a wild look in his eyes. He went for a Buckshot Lariat, but Danielson collapsed and therefore Hangman missed. Hangman leaned over the top rope with a mix of exhaustion and disappointment. Danielson surprised Hangman with a small package when he approached. Danielson then quickly applied a LeBell Lock mid-ring. Danielson teased tapping, and then slipped out. Hangman catapulted Danielson over the top rope. Danielson landed on the ring apron. Hangman kicked him to the floor. Hangman then landed a top rope moonsault press on the floor.

Back in the ring, he went for a Buckshot, but Danielson ducked and hit a running high knee for a convincing near fall that popped the crowd. Daniels and Hangman exchanged headbutts from a kneeling position mid-ring. They stood and continued with headbutts. Danielson’s face was half covered in bright red blood. Danielson landed a Gotch-style piledriver as a counter to a Dead Eye for a dramatic near fall. Both were slow to get up at 26:00. Danielson looked over at the judges with a smile. Lynn was taking diligent notes on his clipboard. Danielson caught Hangman with a triangle sleeper next. Hangman lifted Danielson, so Danielson shifted into a leglock. Hangnan kicked away at Danielson’s face to escape.

Hangman fired up and gave Bryan a backdrop driver. Hangman lowered his elbowpad and went for another Buckshot. This one he hit and he scored the pin.

WINNER: “Hangman” Adam Page in 29:00 to retain the AEW World Hvt. Title. (****3/4)

(Keller’s Analysis: Just another stellar match with these two. Significantly different in pace and intensity of violence than their 60 minute draw. A very worthy sequel that was essentially equally good, even if it was very different. The callbacks in the second half by Hangman to what Danielson did in the first half was a really nice touch. I think more people will like this one than the last one, and they’re so close it’s not really a winnable debate. Hopefully both can be appreciated. I’m surprised they didn’t talk more about Hangman not having an actual victory as champion yet. The imagery with the blood and the facial expressions and the submission holds made me want to be ringside shooting photos like back in the day.)

-They hyped MJF would wrestle next. [c]

(2) MJF vs. “CAPTAIN” SHAWN DEAN

When the bell rang, C.M. Punk ran to ringside. MJF bailed out of the ring. Fans chanted “C.M. Punk!” Schiavone yelled, “Get back in the ring!” MJF made a crying face. Dean gave Punk a look he apparently didn’t like, so Punk gave him a GTS. The ref awarded the match to Dean via DQ. Excalibur said the records reset in 2022. Schiavone excitedly said he’s 0-1. “What a win for the Captain!” said Schiavone.

WINNER: Dean via DQ in under 1:00.

Punk said this is his future until he steps into the ring with him “you little bitch.” Punk said it’ll be hard to fight for a title if he keeps losing. MJF said everything that comes out of Punk’s mouth is fake and induces boredom. MJF told Punk that last week he said he wanted to fight for a title, but now he’s back picking a fight with him. “You know without me, you’re nothing,” MJF said. “I give you an edge, I put a chip on your shoulders, I make you relevant.” Schiavone said, “I call bullshit on that.” MJF said Punk sold Tony Khan nothing more than a bull of goods because he isn’t the guy he used to be. “You aren’t the savior these people have been waiting for, but do you know who us? Maxwell Jacob Friedman,” he said. MJF said Punk got offended when he brought up Roddy Piper. He called him “P.G. Punk.” Some fans chanted “P.G. Punk!”

MJF asked Punk if he thinks he’s as good as Piper because, unlike him, Piper was good enough to actually main event a WrestleMania. MJF said if he’s not shown proper respect around there soon, “maybe I’ll main event a WrestleMania, too.” Punk laughed. MJF asked Punk what he was laughing at. He called him “dipshit.” Punk said all he’s trying to do is kick his ass, so get in the ring. “You ran from me, you hid behind FTR,” he said. “All I want to do is give you the beating you deserve. Listen, pal, if you think the grass is much greener on the other side, be my guest. Go ahead, leave, main event Night Four of a buy one, get one free extravaganza and then get released faster than you last in the sack. When you come back, I’ll still be here and that ass kicking will be waiting for you.” The crowd popped for the “buy one, get one free” line. MJF was enraged. He said, “Next week it’ll be C.M. Punk versus… Wardlow!” Schiavone said, “Spineless to the end.” MJF said he’s better than Punk. Fans chanted “Bullshit!”

Punk said the difference between himself, Piper, and worm like him is that he and Piper will fight anyone, anytime. He told him to bring on Wardlow because eventually he’ll run out of people to hide behind and he’ll put him to sleep.

(Keller’s Analysis: Really really good segment. Maybe Punk’s best work so far in that it was forceful, concise, biting, and edgy with a natural sense his adrenaline was flowing. MJF was great here, too. Just good lines that felt like they were meant to get under the other’s skin more than just scoring points for being witty or quote-worthy.)

-A commercial aired hyping the Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara rematch for the TNT Title at Battle of the Belts and the start of season two of “Go Big Show” tomorrow night. [c]

-Chris Jericho made his ring entrance as fans sang his song. In the ring, he talked about not having been on TBS since Apr. 7, 1999 on WCW Thunder losing to Booker T. “I think he cheated,” he said. He said it’s great to be back on TBS and in Newark. He took issue with 2point0 attacking him and putting out of commission for a couple of weeks. He said he came onto Dynamite last week to get some revenge. He was then interrupted by 2point0’s music. They entered the ring and welcomed him back. Jericho said, “Ladies and gentlemen, Terrance and Phillip!” Matt Lee talked, but Jericho said he can’t hear what he says because of his square head. He said it’s like a Post-It Note. He asked the crowd if he has a square hood. Jeff Parker told him not to call him a square head. Jericho called Parker a pin-head. Fans chanted “Pin-head!” Jericho led the crowd into chanting both “Square Head!” and “Pin Head!” (It didn’t quite catch on like I think Jericho might have hoped.) Jericho grabbed his baseball bat, and he fended off Daniel Garcia charging at him. 2point0 attacked him, though. Santana, Ortiz, and Eddie Kingston ran out for the save. The heels fled. Excalibur plugged the six-man tag match on Rampage this Friday.

[HOUR TWO]

-Adam Page, Kyle O’Reilly, and Bobby Fish stood backstage. Cole asked Brandon Cutler if he was filming, then said he’s happy they’re back together. He told O’Reilly he knows he didn’t mean to kick him. He said these are exciting times. Cole shifted to talking about the signing of Jake Atlas. He called him one of the best young stars in the business. He said he wants to remind Jake he’s still the person everyone is talking about. He said he’ll buy Jake a one-way ticket back to Orlando. “It’s a new year and the same Adam Cole, bay-bay.” O’Reilly and Fished were tough to read, but seemed to be with him.

-“Mr. Mayhem” Wardlow made his ring entrance with Shawn Spears, carrying a chair.

